Rumored Tank Davis vs Rayo Valenzuela Nov.2nd PBC Prime PPV

Curious if Rayo Valenzuela will get the fight? Cruz rematch has no appeal and I don't see a viable threat on PBC's roster outside of him. I'm buying.
 
Called it. Tank stops him late. Rayo will use a similar gameplan as the Cruz fight. Tank gonna Tank though.
 
randomg1t said:
i should've bet someone that he wasn't going to fight shakur.
Same thing can be said for Shakur who picked Cordina coming off a loss …. Valenzuela comes off a big ko of Colbert and a big win over Pitbull
 
MMALOPEZ said:
of course. but neither one of these two guys has ever stepped up and fought anyone who wasn't a big underdog against them. they always run their mouths about wanting to fight other belt holders, and they never do.

because they're both full of shit.
 
Does Rayo have to drop down to 135 after winning the 140 belt?
 
randomg1t said:
IMO they'll fight when there aren't any more options for either of them.
 
