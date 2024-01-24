Rumored Tank Davis vs Frank Martin PBC ON PRIME PPV

If it happens great but I highly doubt we’ll get a quality Tank fight “just like that”.
 
borntoloseNOT said:
It’s not like they are making the Shakur unification… I never even heard of frank before this thread.

Icanseeu said:
I rather this fight than the Cruz rematch.
Then Frank’s management should work harder.

On paper, Pitbull followed a perfect formula to get a title rematch. Beat an old [mildly] big name then 2 guys with some made up belts to carry later.

Casuals will eat that shit up, cause it gives promotion something to work with.


It’s nice that Frank beat 2 good undefeated fighters and even one of them medaled olympics, but nobody other than us hardcores will care even if they are better than Isaac’s last 2. Only way he gets a shot is if Tank insists on agreeing.
 
Stoked for this one! Frank didn't look amazing in his last fight, but he's an extremely talented guy. We can still get the Cruz rematch down the road. Hope they stack the undercard!
 
hswrestler said:
Frank martin is at his peak though, he's already 29
His experience isnt there yet and the Davis team knows that. Martin's about 2 fights away from being ready, and one of those fights should be against Keyshawn Davis.
 
Mujeriego said:
That'd be a great fight, but never gonna happen because it's not big enough to get PBC and Top Rank to work together. Saves time to speculate about fights between people on the same roster.

I don't hate this fight for Tank. I'm more interested in this than a Cruz rematch. Tank KO round 7.
 
