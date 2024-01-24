It’s not like they are making the Shakur unification… I never even heard of frank before this thread.If it happens great but I highly doubt we’ll get a quality Tank fight “just like that”.
Then Frank’s management should work harder.I rather this fight than the Cruz rematch.
Frank martin is at his peak though, he's already 29Of course Tank will fight him now before he's too good to deal with.
His experience isnt there yet and the Davis team knows that. Martin's about 2 fights away from being ready, and one of those fights should be against Keyshawn Davis.Frank martin is at his peak though, he's already 29
That'd be a great fight, but never gonna happen because it's not big enough to get PBC and Top Rank to work together. Saves time to speculate about fights between people on the same roster.His experience isnt there yet and the Davis team knows that. Martin's about 2 fights away from being ready, and one of those fights should be against Keyshawn Davis.