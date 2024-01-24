It’s not like they are making the Shakur unification… I never even heard of frank before this thread.If it happens great but I highly doubt we’ll get a quality Tank fight “just like that”.
Then Frank’s management should work harder.I rather this fight than the Cruz rematch.
Frank martin is at his peak though, he's already 29Of course Tank will fight him now before he's too good to deal with.
His experience isnt there yet and the Davis team knows that. Martin's about 2 fights away from being ready, and one of those fights should be against Keyshawn Davis.Frank martin is at his peak though, he's already 29
That'd be a great fight, but never gonna happen because it's not big enough to get PBC and Top Rank to work together. Saves time to speculate about fights between people on the same roster.His experience isnt there yet and the Davis team knows that. Martin's about 2 fights away from being ready, and one of those fights should be against Keyshawn Davis.
Keyshawns handlers would never agree to it. He needs tune ups as he looked shaky 2 fights ago.His experience isnt there yet and the Davis team knows that. Martin's about 2 fights away from being ready, and one of those fights should be against Keyshawn Davis.
"Opportunity of a lifetime"?Sign it. Let’s go. I’m not worried about a highly skilled 29 yrs old B-side “not being ready by 2 fights”, opportunity of a lifetime, perfect timing and Tanks team is generous to give a risky opponent with little momentum an opportunity. Again, highly doubt it actually happens
Or he wins, and people know his name then."Opportunity of a lifetime"?
This is Tank not Canelo and with no Ryan Garcia or someone else to bring in the ppv numbers, this isn't a big seller.
Got people in this very thread who have never heard of Martin.
He fights Tank, he'll lose and make around $1.5m. that's it.
If they really believe they can win, do it. But if it's for money, don't.Or he wins, and people know his name then.
I’m just shocked Davis didn’t opt for Conor Benn. It sounded like an easy $15 million.