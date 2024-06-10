  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Tank Abbott unrecognizable.

dije1

dije1

R.I.P bigwaverider
@purple
Joined
Jun 14, 2013
Messages
2,147
Reaction score
936
He seems to have slimmed down a lot in recent years. I think he looks healthier now than he did a few years ago and I know everyone gets old but it's hard not to still think of him as this guy.

600full-tank-abbott.jpg


Or even this guy.

tank.jpg



 
Last edited:
dije1 said:
He seems to have slimmed down a lot in recent years. I think he looks healthier now than he did a few years ago and I know everyone gets old but it's hard not to still think of him as this guy.

View attachment 1047267


Or even this guy.

View attachment 1047268



Click to expand...

He's apparently had several strokes and a liver transplant. Fatty liver is a big deal so I'm sure he's had to change his diet.
 
I want to see this Tank Abbott against this Scott Ferrozzo in a trailer park. Gonna be the best fight trilogy in history.

scott-ferrozzo-e1570626848118.jpg
 
I thought he would sound even nore punch drunk thh.
 
Gotta respect always coming out with a haymaker to start the fight.
 
5 strokes.

A liver transplant and a Kidney Transplant on top of YEARS or legendary drinking.

It's pretty insane how other than that old man "what was a talking about" he's actually rather eloquent.


Fun fact: Tank actually has a college degree.
 
I’m honestly surprised he’s still alive , not just from the abuse he’s put himself through, but I’m surprised someone didn’t shoot him at some point
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Blastbeat
Media David "Tank" Abbott on Jaxxon Podcast
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
3K
JohnMandick
JohnMandick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,101
Messages
55,672,274
Members
174,888
Latest member
Kwd9x

Share this page

Back
Top