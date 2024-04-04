Social Tamagoyaki

So its like a Japanese egg wrap. Sort of basically an omelette but you comb it over and stuff it with food like a roll.
I've avoided making them since failure to make it work results in a lot of wasted egg but I went ahead anyway.

4 eggs mix in a bowl
garlic powder
soy sauce
fresh butter

launch and flatten on a flat plate add mixed vedge/tuna sauce. You can turn it into a wrap on a flat plate or slice and dice in the bowl






will be starting on the bread crust for a pizza soon. I try to avoid pre bought ingredients.
