Tallison just sh*t the bed

One of the worst stoppages in memory. The guy had literally worked back to his feet and was turning around. Yikes!
 
Of course he did. Texeira is very good but he doesn't have the experience. Idk how anyone thought he was going to run through Derrick.
 
