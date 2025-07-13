Tallison isn't even close to going out

He got caught good and it's absolutely a knockdown and not a slip. But as soon as he touches the ground he is moving his head and is all there.

Someone please get video of the replay where it clearly shows he wasn't hurt that bad. In the angle that was shown live in the fight you can't see it but it's clear this was one of the worst stoppages in recent memory...
 
yeah like has been said in the other thread, it would have been a more believable stoppage if it had happened while still on the ground, but to let him get back to his feet and then stop it is bizarre. not sure what he was thinking there.
 
giphy.gif
This was the angle. Dude goes down legit but he is clearly there when gets to the ground stopping his fall with the hands. Then also right away moving his head.

This is not even "it's the main event let him go longer" it's just straight up a horrible stoppage.
 
This was the angle. Dude goes down legit but he is clearly there when gets to the ground stopping his fall with the hands. Then also right away moving his head.

This is not even "it's the main event let him go longer" it's just straight up a horrible stoppage.
Escapes full mount, gets up. Reaches for left wrist control when he gets up, then reaches across for the right one when Lewis punches with the left and attempts a spinning back fist as the fight is called. These are not the actions of a man that’s out of it. And no, grabbing the cage doesn’t indicate this either. That is a heat of the moment trying to stay in the fight thing.
 
