Tallboy Tallson Texeira gonna be a problem for his division

Tall boy just destroyed Mini mark hunt Justin Tafa, and while this was supposed to be easy work, he is very quick for such a tall fighter and if he slims down a bit more, gets more experience under his belt against low to mid tier, i can see him going far in the ufc.


Good debut !
Brazilian Cyril Gane looked good from what little we saw. Let him beat Austin Lane ass to get some more experience
 
Tafa is not exactly a world beater, but that was impressive. One more win and he’s getting ranked.
 
Despaigne was also 6'7. Put Tallison on his back he's probably just as pitiful
 
