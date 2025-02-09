Tallboy Tallson Texeira gonna be a problem for his division

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Tall boy just destroyed Mini mark hunt Justin Tafa, and while this was supposed to be easy work, he is very quick for such a tall fighter and if he slims down a bit more, gets more experience under his belt against low to mid tier, i can see him going far in the ufc.