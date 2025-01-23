  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Tall Successful Lightweights?

Have there been any lightweights that are tall? My mind is blanking. I feel like I’ve heard of more featherweights that are tall, like Giga Chikadze is 6’ and Holloway is almost 6’.

Who’s a tall lightweight that had a lot of success? Dan Hooker is 6’ as well but he’s not necessarily crazy crazy successful.
 
6'3 Jailin Turner and 6'3 Joel Alvarez are both top 15 LWs. But the issue both of them have is getting taken down, Turner lost his last 2 fights against gamrot and moicano by being taken down and Alvarez last loss was getting taken down and smashed by Arman. So the taller LWs usually aren't good at stuffing takedowns
 
