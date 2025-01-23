Tall Successful Lightweights?

Dimbis
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Aug 1, 2019
- Messages
- 224
- Reaction score
- 437
Have there been any lightweights that are tall? My mind is blanking. I feel like I’ve heard of more featherweights that are tall, like Giga Chikadze is 6’ and Holloway is almost 6’.
Who’s a tall lightweight that had a lot of success? Dan Hooker is 6’ as well but he’s not necessarily crazy crazy successful.
Who’s a tall lightweight that had a lot of success? Dan Hooker is 6’ as well but he’s not necessarily crazy crazy successful.