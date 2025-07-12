Tall fighters in close quarters (real life)

BroScienceTalkatWork
I fought my lil bro a couple days ago and he’s 6’, 6’ 1 ish
couldn’t get out to his range before I grabbed him. And I think most fights start from close range, right?
To be clear this thread is not about “see! Manlets are actually better at fighting!”
That taje is so fucking gay. I don’t have an agenda. more so I’m genuinely curious
if you’re like 6’ 3 with a long reach — how do you handle a fight from 2 feet away?
