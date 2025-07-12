Tall fighters in close quarters (real life)

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
789
Reaction score
597
I fought my lil bro a couple days ago and he’s 6’, 6’ 1 ish

couldn’t get out to his range before I grabbed him. And I think most fights start from close range, right?

To be clear this thread is not about “see! Manlets are actually better at fighting!”

That taje is so fucking gay. I don’t have an agenda. more so I’m genuinely curious

if you’re like 6’ 3 with a long reach — how do you handle a fight from 2 feet away?
 
I gotta be honest here, the one thing I never ever get from your threads is "This guy would make a great stand up comedian"


tenor.gif
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
I fought my lil bro a couple days ago and he’s 6’, 6’ 1 ish

couldn’t get out to his range before I grabbed him. And I think most fights start from close range, right?

To be clear this thread is not about “see! Manlets are actually better at fighting!”

That taje is so fucking gay. I don’t have an agenda. more so I’m genuinely curious

if you’re like 6’ 3 with a long reach — how do you handle a fight from 2 feet away?
Click to expand...
That's my height. . 1st thought was elbows

2nd thought was to strike the nuts or neck / throat

Maybe also push them away so I can get some distance

How much do you dislike your brother?
 
The Big Babou said:
That's my height. . 1st thought was elbows

2nd thought was to strike the nuts or neck / throat

Maybe also push them away so I can get some distance

How much do you dislike your brother?
Click to expand...
I like him quite a bit. He was just being a dick

Yeah elbows would chop me up. Nut shots is weak though man.

That push is respectable and would do the job. Then you can keep me out of range.
 
Last edited:
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
I like him quite a bit. He was just being a dick

Yeah elbows would chop me up. Nut shots is weak though man.

That push is respectable and would do the job. Then you can keep me out of range.
Click to expand...
Agreed... I've never nut-shotted my brother so I suggest you make it look accidental

If you want to tone it down a bit...

Try standing (not stomping since we're bring gentle) on his foot or raking the outside edge of your foot down his shin

You'll probably get a free shot if you can disrupt his balance / momentum, ...use it to slap him on the thigh (instead of the nuts) with the back of your hand, kinda like a teatowel fight... then go get the teatowel and tell him you mean business

After this, lock him in the cupboard for a few hours, he'll get the message.

Congratulations, you are the new alpha 😆
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Payton Talbott - Fighting Tall vs Fighting Long
Replies
9
Views
671
SJP_SevenLaker
SJP_SevenLaker

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,730
Messages
57,551,478
Members
175,751
Latest member
JBlisset

Share this page

Back
Top