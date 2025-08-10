  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Taliban promote tourism to Afghanistan with terrorist styled advertising campaign

In todays episode of what reality did you wake up in?



"Welcome To Afghanistan": Video Invites US Tourists With Hostage Scene

A video linked to the Taliban uses dark humour and surreal imagery to rebrand Afghanistan as a tourist destination.
A video linked to the Taliban uses dark humour and surreal imagery to rebrand Afghanistan as a tourist destination.​

A video posted to social media by Taliban-linked accounts attempts to rebrand Afghanistan as a tourist-friendly destination. It uses dark humour and a parody of hostage situations. The clip comes amid persistent warnings from the US government, which strongly advises its citizens against travelling to the country.

The 50-second clip was created by Yosaf Aryubi, founder of Raza Afghanistan, a tour agency that offers travel packages to international visitors, according to The Independent. It opens with a scene that mimics a hostage scene. We see three people kneeling with bags over their heads, flanked by five armed men. “We have one message for America,” one of the armed men announces.

1024x576_cmsv2_90876bb3-9182-5c35-9d99-cbe8f85181ea-9373962.jpg


Terror to tourism? Hostage-style video invites visitors to Afghanistan

Darkly comic videos made by a tour agency and shared by Taliban-linked accounts on social media are encouraging people to travel to Afghanistan.
