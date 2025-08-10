PBAC
In todays episode of what reality did you wake up in?
The 50-second clip was created by Yosaf Aryubi, founder of Raza Afghanistan, a tour agency that offers travel packages to international visitors, according to The Independent. It opens with a scene that mimics a hostage scene. We see three people kneeling with bags over their heads, flanked by five armed men. “We have one message for America,” one of the armed men announces.
A video linked to the Taliban uses dark humour and surreal imagery to rebrand Afghanistan as a tourist destination.A video posted to social media by Taliban-linked accounts attempts to rebrand Afghanistan as a tourist-friendly destination. It uses dark humour and a parody of hostage situations. The clip comes amid persistent warnings from the US government, which strongly advises its citizens against travelling to the country.
The 50-second clip was created by Yosaf Aryubi, founder of Raza Afghanistan, a tour agency that offers travel packages to international visitors, according to The Independent. It opens with a scene that mimics a hostage scene. We see three people kneeling with bags over their heads, flanked by five armed men. “We have one message for America,” one of the armed men announces.
