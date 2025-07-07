International Taliban prevents 45-year-old man from marrying his 6-year-old fiancé and urges him to wait until she turns 9

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
4,499
Reaction score
4,547
Should the West be doing more to stop such practices, particularly given Europe now has an open border with Afghanistan?

 
Jesus Christ. How fucking twisted do you have to be when even the fucking Taliban think you've gone too far?

Reminds me of Amon Goth, who was so sadistic the Nazis removed him from his post as commandant of Karkow Concentration Camp and would have put the bastard on trial if they hadn't lost the War. :eek:

And fuck the Taliban, obviously. A nine year old is still a child. IDGAF what your prophet says.
 
So he has to wait another 3 years? Thats like a third of her life.
 
Croo67 said:
Should the West be doing more to stop such practices, particularly given Europe now has an open border with Afghanistan?

Click to expand...

How does Europe have open border with Afghanistan?
 
Croo67 said:
There is no requirement for Afghanis to show ID upon entering Europe by dinghy.
Click to expand...
Afghanistan is landlocked

Oh I get it you just like to spam unsubstantiated crap on the wall
 
wlu.29 said:
Afghanistan is landlocked

Oh I get it you just like to spam unsubstantiated crap on the wall
Click to expand...
There is an army of liberal retards who do everything possible to try and derail threads like this.

It is incredibly alarming.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,401
Messages
57,528,830
Members
175,740
Latest member
onedeadshot

Share this page

Back
Top