Taking a point for each poke will require instant replay

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 32,916
- Reaction score
- 48,595
I suspect that part of the reason why refs only issue warnings is because they didn't see the poke.
With everyone calling for point reductions instead of warnings, just know that some fighters will claim they got poked when they didn't.
So let's say a fighter claims he got poked. The ref didn't see it, but he pauses the fight and gives the fighter 5 minutes to recover. During that 5 minutes the ref will have to review the tape, and if he sees a poke then he can deduct a point.
I think it's fine and needs to happen, in addition to covering the fingertips with a different kind of glove.
