Taking a point for each poke will require instant replay

I suspect that part of the reason why refs only issue warnings is because they didn't see the poke.

With everyone calling for point reductions instead of warnings, just know that some fighters will claim they got poked when they didn't.

So let's say a fighter claims he got poked. The ref didn't see it, but he pauses the fight and gives the fighter 5 minutes to recover. During that 5 minutes the ref will have to review the tape, and if he sees a poke then he can deduct a point.

I think it's fine and needs to happen, in addition to covering the fingertips with a different kind of glove.
 
its because pokes will result in more 9-9 or 10-8 rounds. there will be more draws, especially in 3 round fights.
 
The reason they don't deduct a point is because it's a huge interference in the outcome of a fight. The replay is usually played on the screens so everyone sees if it's a poke or not.

They don't want to be responsible for the result of the fight. It's only three rounds so one point makes too much of a diference.

They should issue yellow cards like Pride because that meant a money loss.

10% of the purse for each poke.
 
humdizzle said:
its because pokes will result in more 9-9 or 10-8 rounds. there will be more draws, especially in 3 round fights.
Oh well. Fighter safety!


I said it in the other thread, yes, agreed TS, take points away for each eye poke. Make it a pilot program in a sense.

Not hearing any other ideas.
 
You'd be amazed how quickly the pokes would stop, we'd hardly need the replay.
 
Bowel-forged Stool said:
before you know it, they’ll be training wee lads to claim an eye poke when rocked!
No, instant replay will deter that.

Its fucking nuts that an audience watches sports around the world, sees blatant acts of deception, but doesnt act on it most of the time.

I say, if you fake an injury, you take a point away.

Replay is not hard to do and we have got to stop pretending it is.
 
TrueBias said:
No, instant replay will deter that.

Its fucking nuts that an audience watches sports around the world, sees blatant acts of deception, but doesnt act on it most of the time.

I say, if you fake an injury, you take a point away.

Replay is not hard to do and we have got to stop pretending it is.
But seeing it’s faked still gives time to recover. What you do about that?
 
Ozze said:
The reason they don't deduct a point is because it's a huge interference in the outcome of a fight. The replay is usually played on the screens so everyone sees if it's a poke or not.

They don't want to be responsible for the result of the fight. It's only three rounds so one point makes too much of a diference.

They should issue yellow cards like Pride because that meant a money loss.

10% of the purse for each poke.
10% of your purse is nothing. If it gives you a massive advantage to win the fight, people will happily continue eye poking.

Professional sports don't care about 'intention' of foul, the very idea is absurd on its face. You either committed a foul or you didn't.

1st eye poke is an immediate point deduction, these guys will ALL close their hands. The problem will be solved overnight. No one is eye poking their training partners, let alone with the outrageous frequency we see it in a single UFC event. You wouldn't have any training partners if you eye jabbed someone weekly.

We have big-screen instant slow-motion replay. Call time, there is 5 minutes, in that break review the footage. Call a point deduction or rule its not a foul and the fighter must compete immediately.
 
New strategy in the UFC will be blind your opponent, get your free groin shot and then finish the hurt bastard
 
is because they didn't see the poke
jon's haters bumspinal fans in shambles
not sure actually, cant see. Photoproof attached
gane-should-sue-him-for-cheating.jpg
 
I say they should rock scissor papers for if the person who got fouled gets a free kick to the nuts, eyepoke, or liver punch.
 
If you can avoid a jab, you can avoid eye pokes.

Fighters need to take some damn responsibility and train harder.
 
