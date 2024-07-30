Take a hero from any movie and put them against a villain from a different movie.

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
29,097
Reaction score
38,503
Who can come up with the most interesting movie premise using these rules?

For example:

Marty McFly vs Freddie Krueger.

Freddie terrorizes hill valley. Marty tries to go back in time and stop Freddie from being burned and therefore getting supernatural powers, but Freddie terrorizes him if he falls asleep. Doc invents a device that allows half of Marty's brain to sleep while the other half tries to complete the mission.

Hilarity ensues as we get to see Marty operating only with the left side of his brain for a while, then only the right side.

Freddie eventually learns how to attack the side that's sleeping.
 
John McClane , riggs,Murtaugh and axel Foley trying to solve a series of brutal murders across Los Angeles on Friday the 13th only to discover that they aren't after any normal murderer at all ....they are looking for Jason Voorhees.
 
John Rambo setting traps for the Predator


firstbloodrambo14.jpg
 
Once upon a time inna di far reaches of di galaxy di wicked and powerful Golden Frieza deh bout di pony universe him a decide fi invade di magical land of Equestria searching fi more power and dominion ✨ Frieza wid him golden glow and fearsome power did start cause chaos di moment him touch down 🌪️ Di peaceful creatures of Equestria neva know wha' hit dem ting crazy fam 🐎🐴🪽

Meanwhile Princess Twilight Sparkle di wise and kind-hearted leader of di ponies 🦄 she a sense di dark energy arriving seh gyal rally up di gyaldem Applejack Fluttershy Rainbow Dash Pinkie Pie and Rarity fi whoop his azz 🌈

As di battle get unnuhway Frieza wid all him arrogance unleash bunch of energy blasts tinkin' him could conquer di magical realm easy easy ting yuh zeeit⚡ Him soon find out seh Equestria had more than just simple magic di power of di Elements of Harmony was something else not like anyting else him ever face before swear down Goku n di Z-mandem ain't nuthin' fi compare fam onssgss 🌀

Twilight Sparkle not one fi give up start chattin' fi reason wid Frieza she a show him di beauty of Equestria and di joy of her friends who stand together strong and united 😤 She talk aboot di power of friendship and how it conquer di darkest of foes ⚔️ Frieza say u cappin' fam lolllll no disrespect mi seh yuh lyin' 💯🦁

Inna di climax of di battle just as Frieza aboot fi land a potentially devastating blow him pon pause fi second he ain't know y ✋⏸️ di memories of him past filled wid endless fight and destruction flash before him eyes n him realize di loneliness of his path him ain't even kno before fam real talks🤝

Twilight seeing di change in him use di moment to cast one final spell not fi defeat Frieza but fi hol' him in a warm magical energy—di energy of friendship 👯‍♂️ di magic show Frieza visions of what life could be like if him choose peace over war surprisingly him heart respond iono y Goku ain't try dat lmfaoll ❤️

Di battle end not with destruction but with a new beginning 🌼 Frieza now touched by di power of true friendship decide to abandon his quest for domination Him learn seh true strength come not from fear or power fam but from understanding and peace together wif di ponies of Equestria Frieza look to di skies thinking aboot di endless possibilities ahead n him crack a wholeazz smile not di half smile ting arrogant AF mad shady too🌈

And so through di power of friendship di Equestria crew show seh even di coldest heart can learn to feel warmth again and even di fiercest enemies can become friends inna di magical land of Equestria peace once again reign all thanks to di Princess of Friendship and her new unexpected ally ting lit fam ahlie 🌟
 
Drop Jason Voorhees into the Kid N Play House Party movie with Robin Harris= solid gold

Also drop The Stepfather from the horror movies into Homeward Bound like he's the kids new step dad but they also have to find Chance, Shadow, and Sassy
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,979
Messages
55,946,552
Members
175,004
Latest member
babito

Share this page

Back
Top