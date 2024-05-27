International Taiwan’s new President Lai in his inauguration speech urges China to stop its military intimidation

Taiwan’s new President Lai in his inauguration speech urges China to stop its military intimidation





TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s new president, Lai Ching-te, said in his inauguration speech Monday that he wants peace with China and urged it to stop its military threats and intimidation of the self-governed island that Beijing claims as its own territory.

“I hope that China will face the reality of (Taiwan)’s existence, respect the choices of the people of Taiwan, and in good faith, choose dialogue over confrontation,” Lai said after being sworn into office.

Lai pledged to “neither yield nor provoke” Beijing and said he sought peace in relations with China. But he emphasized the island democracy is determined to defend itself “in the face of the many threats and attempts at infiltration from China.”

Lai’s party, the Democratic Progressive Party, doesn’t seek independence from China but maintains that Taiwan is already a sovereign nation.

The Chinese office in charge of Taiwan affairs criticized Lai’s inauguration speech as promoting “the fallacy of separatism,” inciting confrontation and relying on foreign forces to seek independence.

“We will never tolerate or condone any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities,” said Chen Binhua, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of China’s State Council.

“No matter how the situation on the island changes, no matter who is in power, it cannot change the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China ... and cannot stop the historical trend of the motherland’s eventual reunification,” Chen said.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Monday also announced sanctions against Boeing and two other defense companies for arms sales to Taiwan.

Lai, 64, takes over from Tsai Ing-wen, who led Taiwan through eight years of economic and social development despite the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s escalating military threats. Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province and has been upping its threats to annex it by force if necessary.

Lai is seen as inheriting Tsai’s progressive policies, including universal health care, backing for higher education and support for minority groups, including making Taiwan the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriages.

In his inauguration speech, Lai pledged to bolster Taiwan’s social safety net and help the island advance in fields such as artificial intelligence and green energy.

Lai, who was vice president during Tsai’s second term, came across as more of a firebrand earlier in his career. In 2017, he described himself as a “pragmatic worker for Taiwan’s independence,” drawing Beijing’s rebuke. He has since softened his stance and now supports maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and the possibility of talks with Beijing.

Thousands of people gathered in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei for the inauguration ceremony. Donning white celebratory hats, they watched the swearing-in on large screens, followed by a military march and colorful performances featuring folk dancers, opera performers and rappers. Military helicopters flew in formation, carrying Taiwan’s flag.

Lai accepted congratulations from fellow politicians and delegations from the 12 nations that maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, as well as politicians from the U.S., Japan and various European states.

Lai, also known by his English name William, has vowed to continue his predecessor’s push to maintain stability with China while beefing up Taiwan’s security through imports of military equipment from close partner the U.S., the expansion of the defense industry with the manufacture of submarines and aircraft, and the reinforcing of regional partnerships with unofficial allies such as the U.S., Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken congratulated Lai on his inauguration. “We look forward to working with President Lai and across Taiwan’s political spectrum to advance our shared interests and values, deepen our longstanding unofficial relationship, and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Blinken said in a statement from his office.

The U.S. doesn’t formally recognize Taiwan as a country but is bound by its own laws to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

Japan’s government spokesperson, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said it continues to expect a peaceful settlement of the Taiwan issue through dialogue.

“The peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait is important not only for the security of Japan but the stability of all of the international community,” Hayashi said Monday.

Lai’s relatively conciliatory tone will come across as reassuring to foreign governments that may have been concerned about his past reputation as a firebrand, said Danny Russell, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

“There is virtually nothing that Lai could have said, short of ‘unconditional surrender,’ that would satisfy Beijing,” he said.

Although Lai signaled he would maintain the overall direction of Tsai’s policy regarding Beijing, he struck a more sovereignty-affirming tone in his speech, said Amanda Hsiao, a senior analyst with the International Crisis Group.

“This likely fits within Beijing’s low expectations of Lai, so it won’t necessarily change their response,” Hsiao said. “China was always going to respond negatively to Lai.”

Taiwan's new President Lai in his inauguration speech urges China to stop its military intimidation

Lai Ching-te is a relative moderate who is expected to continue the self-governing island democracy’s policy of de facto independence while seeking to bolster its defenses against China.
China sends dozens of warplanes and ships near Taiwan to show its anger over island’s new leaders

BY CHRISTOPHER BODEEN | May 24, 2024



TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan tracked dozens of Chinese warplanes and navy vessels off its coast on Friday, the second day of a large military exercise launched by Beijing to show its anger over the self-governing island’s inauguration of new leaders who refuse to accept its insistence that Taiwan is part of China.

China has issued elaborate media statements showing Taiwan being surrounded by forces from its military, the People’s Liberation Army. A new video on Friday showed animated Chinese forces approaching from all sides and Taiwan being enclosed within a circular target area while simulated missiles hit key population and military targets.

Despite that, there was little sign of concern among Taiwan’s 23 million people, who have lived under threat of Chinese invasion since the two sides split during a civil war in 1949. Taiwan’s parliament was mired on Friday in a dispute between political parties over procedural measures, and business continued as usual in the bustling capital of Taipei and the ports of Keelong and Kaohsiung.

The defense ministry said it tracked 49 Chinese warplanes and 19 navy vessels, as well as coast guard vessels, and that 35 of the planes flew across the median line in the Taiwan Strait, the de facto boundary between the two sides, over a 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday.

Taiwanese marine and coast guard vessels along with air and ground-based missile units have been put on alert, particularly around the Taiwan-controlled island chains of Kinmen and Matsu just off China’s coast and far from Taiwan’s main island.

“Facing external challenges and threats, we will continue to maintain the values of freedom and democracy,” Taiwan’s new president, Lai Ching-te told sailors and top security officials Thursday as he visited a marine base in Taoyuan, just south of the capital, Taipei.

The Pentagon said the United States was “monitoring very closely” the joint Chinese drills. It said Beijing’s actions “are reckless, risk escalation, and erode longstanding norms that have maintained regional peace and stability for decades.”

“We strongly urge Beijing to act with restraint,” it said.

In his inauguration speech on Monday, Lai urged Beijing to stop its military intimidation and said Taiwan was “a sovereign independent nation in which sovereignty lies in the hands of the people.”

China’s military said its expanded exercises around Taiwan were punishment for separatist forces seeking independence. It sends navy ships and warplanes into the Taiwan Strait and other areas around the island almost daily to wear down Taiwan’s defenses and seek to intimidate its people, who firmly back their de facto independence.

“As soon as the leader of Taiwan took office, he challenged the one-China principle and blatantly sold the ‘two-state theory,’” the spokesperson of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, Chen Binhua, said in a statement Thursday night.

The one-China principle asserts that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of China under Communist Party rule. Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province and has been upping its military threats even as the island’s electorate overwhelmingly favors de facto independence.

In Beijing, international relations professor Shi Yinhong at Renmin University of China said the drills and China’s verbal condemnations of Lai were intended to show Beijing’s anger toward Lai and his administration’s policies. Those include a continuance of his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen’s policies of building a strong national defense and resisting Beijing’s efforts to isolate Taiwan diplomatically.

“It may be regarded as chiefly necessary for convincing the Chinese people about the government’s determination and the armed forces’ progress in capability,” Shi said.

“But Lai, and in a degree the Taiwanese in general, experienced numerous such things. It will not change them and will make the U.S. and its core allies do more in their military support to Taiwan,” Shih said.

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it was following China’s drills closely. “We urge the relevant parties to refrain from acts that could escalate tensions in the region,” he said in a statement Thursday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, at a daily briefing on Friday, dismissed U.S. calls for China to exercise restraint in relation to the latest drills. The U.S. “is in no position to make such irresponsible remarks,” Wang said.

Washington is legally bound to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and considers all threats to the island a matter of “grave concern.”

The U.S. has been aiding in the upgrading of Taiwan’s equipment and training, even while its official policy remains ambiguous on whether American troops and those of regional allies would be dispatched to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

China’s exercises come on the heels of combined drills by U.S. and its Dutch NATO ally in the disputed South China Sea, a crucial waterway for global trade, fisheries and energy resources which China claims virtually in its entirety.

China routinely objects to activities in the region by foreign military forces it accuses of acting without mandate outside their home regions. China has particularly pressed its claims against the Philippines.

The Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro on Friday criticized Beijing’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea, without citing China by name,. He spoke at a military ceremony marking the anniversary of the founding of the Philippine navy.

The Philippines, he said, would not tolerate aggression and provocative moves.

Since territorial hostilities with China surged last year in the South China Sea, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration has taken steps to forge new security alliances with a number of Asian and Western countries and allowed a U.S. military presence in more Philippine bases under a 2014 defense pact.

China sends dozens of warplanes and ships near Taiwan to show its anger over island's new leaders

China has sent dozens of warplanes and navy vessels off Taiwan's coast on the second day of a large exercise launched to show its anger over the island's inauguration of new leaders who refuse to accept Beijing's insistence that Taiwan is part of China.
U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan days after new president takes office

By Frank Thorp V and Ryan Nobles | May 26, 2024


TAIPEI, Taiwan — A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, days after the Beijing-claimed island’s new president took office with a warning to China to stop its threats.

The bipartisan delegation of six House members is the first group of current U.S. officials to meet with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and arrived after China concluded two days of “punishment” drills around the island in response to what it described as “separatist acts.”

“I think it’s very important that we show our strong support for Taiwan. I think it is a deterrent,” Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NBC News before their arrival.

The delegation led by McCaul is his second to the island, and also includes Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., Joe Wilson, R-S.C., Andy Barr, R-Ky., Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.

Though lawmakers from the United States and other countries regularly travel to Taiwan, China views such visits as provocative and supportive of “‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces.”

As with McCaul’s first delegation to Taiwan in April 2023, Chinese officials expressed opposition to the current trip.

In an email first obtained by NBC News, a Chinese Embassy official warned McCaul against the visit and described Lai’s inauguration speech on Monday as “the worst speech ever by a Taiwan new leader.”

“It once again proved that Mr. Lai has chosen an independence course and is on his way to implement it,” the email read.

Like the majority of the Taiwanese public, Lai, 65, who was the island’s vice president for the past four years, says he favors maintaining the status quo, neither formally declaring independence nor becoming part of China.

Speaking at a meeting of his Democratic Progressive Party on Sunday, Lai thanked the U.S. and other countries for their support and said he “looked forward to enhancing mutual understanding and reconciliation with China via exchanges and cooperation.”

While in Taipei, the U.S. lawmakers plan to meet with senior Taiwanese officials to understand the new administration’s priorities and objectives, a Foreign Affairs Committee spokesperson said.

The lawmakers will also meet with the leadership of the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. Embassy, to conduct oversight and discuss the U.S. relationship with Taiwan, which has no formal relations with Washington but relies on it for defensive weapons and international support.

A bipartisan delegation of former senior U.S. officials attended Lai’s inauguration.

China has not ruled out the use of force in unifying with Taiwan, which rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims. Cross-strait relations deteriorated under Lai’s predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, with China stepping up military and other pressure on the island, which is formally recognized by only 12 governments worldwide.

In his inauguration speech, Lai, who is also known by his English name William, urged China to cease its political and military threats against democratic Taiwan, which he called “a front-line guardian of world peace.”

“I hope that China will face the reality of the Republic of China’s existence, respect the choices of the people of Taiwan and in good faith choose dialogue over confrontation,” Lai said, using Taiwan’s formal name.

China expressed its disapproval of Lai on Thursday and Friday in joint military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and around groups of Taiwan-controlled islands near the Chinese coast, leading Taiwan’s military to mobilize its own forces.

“This action targets the Taiwan independence forces and deters external forces from interfering, which is entirely reasonable, legal and necessary,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said at a news conference in Beijing on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the island would “continue to firmly uphold democracy” and that “this commitment will not change as a result of any coercion or suppression.”

Though China’s military response was expected and not as severe as the live-fire military exercises it launched after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022, experts said it might indicate a hardening of attitudes in Beijing.

“The million-dollar question that we’re all trying to answer is whether or not this will become a normal thing under the Lai administration, or whether this is just a necessary response that we knew the PRC was going to do?” said Lev Nachman, a political scientist and assistant professor at National Chengchi University in Taipei, using the initials for China’s formal name, the People’s Republic of China.

“We don’t know yet.”

The delegation’s visit also comes after Congress recently passed about $2 billion in military aid for Taiwan in hopes of enhancing its defensive capabilities against China.

Alexander Yui, Taiwan’s new representative to the U.S., said the delegation’s visit to the island was “a show of the strength of friendship that we have worldwide.”

“It’s, in its essence, as important as the military aspect of our solid standing in the world and to show the other side that people do care about Taiwan,” Yui said.

U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan days after new president takes office

“I think it’s very important that we show our strong support for Taiwan. I think it is a deterrent,” said Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.
- China could just accepet Taiwan as a independent contry now!

All this pandering is resulting in nothing. Just move out alkready.
 
Hope they don't go the route of Hong Kong.

 
