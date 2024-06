A lot of Alex's punches in round one were flailing shots while being controlled in the Thai clinch. Kinda hard to put much weight on them. Td didn't lead to anything.



I give rnd 1 to Taira by virtue of cleaner, albeit fewer shots.



Rnd 2, Alex was starting to land quite a few shots of Taira's face. He was winning, but even without the knee injury, once Taira was on his back, it looked like it was about to downhill real fast.