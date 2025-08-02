Taira vs park play by play

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Everybody from now on should know that judges at least in this event dont rate takedowns even with control. Piera and Souza had a pretty even striking match but grappling was all Piera. Judges didnt care.
