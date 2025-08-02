  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Taira vs park play by play

No bet didn't so draftkings Souza no chance parlay going for 3rd winning UFC event in a row
 
I think these two are pretty even skill wise except Pierra has takedowns and significantly better fight iq.
 
Souza fights almost exactly like Piera when she first entered the UFC.

Good performance from Piera Rodriguez.
 
30-27 Pierra. Souza was pretty game but didnt take advantage of Pierras weak moments like when she got up from a takedown she didnt press.

That shouldnt have been a split lol.
 
Wow. A split-decision??? Piera clearly won R1 and R3.

Luckily the right person got the win.
 
Everybody from now on should know that judges at least in this event dont rate takedowns even with control. Piera and Souza had a pretty even striking match but grappling was all Piera. Judges didnt care.
 
sonhow said:
Everybody from now on should know that judges at least in this event dont rate takedowns even with control. Piera and Souza had a pretty even striking match but grappling was all Piera. Judges didnt care.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't be surprised if Chris Leben was one of the judges.

His bias towards strikers was my worry when he became an MMA judge.
 
