Taira+Nakamura=UFC back to Japan in 2025?

Taira's 24, 15-0, has been a substantial favorite in each of his UFC fights, and recently, he broke into the FLW rankings at #15.
Nakamura has less experience and hasn't faced the best competition, but he's 28, 8-0, has been a big favorite in each of his UFC fights (-1200 this weekend), and well, he's done everything asked of him up to this point. Beyond his elite wrestling, he's also proved that he has one punch knockout power too.
Back to Japan soon?
