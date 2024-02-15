Taira+Nakamura=UFC back to Japan in 2025?

Dana's Conscience

Dana's Conscience

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 26, 2023
Messages
896
Reaction score
1,726
Taira's 24, 15-0, has been a substantial favorite in each of his UFC fights, and recently, he broke into the FLW rankings at #15.

Nakamura has less experience and hasn't faced the best competition, but he's 28, 8-0, has been a big favorite in each of his UFC fights (-1200 this weekend), and well, he's done everything asked of him up to this point. Beyond his elite wrestling, he's also proved that he has one punch knockout power too.

Back to Japan soon?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,380
Messages
55,076,573
Members
174,591
Latest member
isjhdjdnnff

Share this page

Back
Top