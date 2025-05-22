**A new patch has just landed on Steam (coming to consoles later today):**



**UI:**

- Fixed the quest section displaying when there was no active quest in the quest log.

- Fixed an issue where quest or item notifications were sometimes missing.

- Fixed item list and gamepad navigation after consuming food or potions in the Bag.

- Fixed tooltip refresh for currently hovered items in Hero Storage.

- Tooltips in Equipment now update correctly after equipping an item.

- Fixed blinking UI graphics.

- Fixed incorrect state of the Large UI option on the Cloud Conflict popup.

- Fixed displaying journal graphics.

- Fixed displaying fishing rod tutorial on gamepad.

- Fixed saving fishing entries in the journal.



**Gameplay:**

- Fixed Dal Riata Berserkers and Galahads freezing in place after running away from them during combat.

- Fixed Hero Summons attacking friendly Red Priests.

- Devil's Snare and Mandrake plants are now respawning correctly.

- Filling Beor's heart with player's energy now costs 30 Max HP instead of 40.

- Changed Arcanist's Sword Damage Gain per upgrade level: 21 → 1.

- If you have only one hand at your disposal, you will get the one-handed variant of Giant’s Grudge.

- Fixed Bromhar No Face's attacks being unblockable and unparryable.

- Fixed having item encumbrance debuffs even when within the limit after save/load.

- Wyrdstalker will now stalk you more—he was a bit too eager for a fight. He is now much slower outside of combat.

- Fixed Unnatural Focus Talent not slowing down time correctly.



**Technical:**

- Fixed frequent crash on Xbox in Cuanacht Farmlands area.

- Enabled QHD (2560x1440) on PS5.

- Improved performance on PS5 Pro.

- When saving fails for any reason, the failed save will now be removed. Previously, you could load it and play on a corrupted save.

- Buyback in shops will now store a maximum of 50 items, which will prevent them from downgrading performance.

- Optimized vegetation in Cuanacht.

- Some people were killing enemies a bit too enthusiastically. If you find yourself falling through the world, load a save — it should now fix it.

- Fixed visual artifacts of wyrd barriers.

- Removed headbob that persisted after changing loadout when sprinting with two-handed weapons.

- Caradoc and other NPCs should no longer blur when the player camera was not moved for some time in dark conditions. As wyrd as that was, it was not intended.

- Blood Transfusion and Life Transfusion spells optimization and fixes.

- [Steam] There will now be a warning popup when the game fails to detect Steam. We are still working on a migration feature for people who played without Steam.



**Localization & VO:**

- Added LOTS of missing Japanese localization (Cuanacht, main story, quests, items, etc.).

- A lot of VO added and fixed.

- Fixed Executioner's Axe's description.

- Fixed Big Bonk's description.



**Quests:**

- Raspberries needed for the Maggot's quest will now be correctly counted.

- You will now be able to exit Deirdre's basement correctly.

- Fixed quest "Forked Path" if the player collected Matron’s Insignia before getting the quest.

- "The Trial" quest will no longer break if you kill the target before starting the quest. We will add a retroactive fix in the next hotfix.

- Fixed quest "Forked Path" where you couldn't continue the quest after finding the novice's body.

- Added missing rewards to a few quests.

- Fixed Neante questlines being impossible to continue. This should fix retroactively; she should have the correct dialogues now.