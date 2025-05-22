Anyone else pick this up? I heard so many good things about it and especially the 1.0 release improvements. I couldn't resist, as it's my kind of RPG.



I unintentionally blew past the Steam 2 hour trial last night, so I'm stuck with it, but thankfully I really like it lol.



I played through the prologue and explored a bit once we get to the mainland (start in an asylum on an island). It's got that Bethesda, something new every few minutes, thing nailed.



If you're an Arthurian fan you'll love the set up, and if you like these BGS-like RPG's, you'll be at home.



What really stood out for me is the dark fantasy art style, it oozes that atmosphere, it's sooooo good. It reminds me of Hexen, or Diablo 1, and how I pictured the world of every D&D session I played.



The melee combat is okay to decent so far, you really have to manage your stamina and dodge. I hear the magic system is awesome, but I've yet to cast a spell. I started as melee, as I generally do in these games.





This is the review my buddy sold me on though, gets into the weeds without spoilers.



Bless the Indies!

