Multiplat Tainted Grail: Fall Of Avalon (Scrolls-Like Full Release May 23rd 2025)

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is a dark fantasy, open world RPG full of quests, loot, choices and monsters, set on a bleak island on the verge of ruin.

King Arthur is long dead and all the myths and legends are falling. Humans living in Avalon are desperately trying to find new ways of life and things to believe in. The plague of Red Death and the spreading Wyrdness are not helping. Time is running out and multiple factions have their own plan for the future of the island…

In this realm, slowly but surely sinking into chaos, you find yourself imprisoned in a damp, underground cell. At this point, you’re nobody, but who knows - you might just be the one who brings a spark of change to this land of everlasting Autumn.

Embark on a grim journey throughout Avalon, an immersive world in which you shape your destiny through the choices you make and who you choose to become. With quests to undertake, characters to meet and mysteries to unfold around every corner, you'll carve your own path and leave your own mark on these sinister lands, torn from the fore-dwellers by King Arthur’s hands.
Played the demo recently and it made me want to get the full version which is releasing tomorrow.

Obvious TES worship with some other comparisons to Souls as well. Very positive scores in early access on Steam.
 
I'm surprised its not getting more hype. I can't wait to jump in tomorrow!
Same. It's the type of game that might appeal to gamers who enjoy Elder Scrolls and/or dark fantasy type games.

Hopefully, word will get out about it especially with well known streamers picking up on it.

 
I've been following this, looks great. I love Arthurian stories, a perfect setting for a Bethesda-like RPG.

I've been mainly playing Oblivion and a heavily modded Skyrim, so it will be cool to play something new in this style.
 
Anyone else pick this up? I heard so many good things about it and especially the 1.0 release improvements. I couldn't resist, as it's my kind of RPG.

I unintentionally blew past the Steam 2 hour trial last night, so I'm stuck with it, but thankfully I really like it lol.

I played through the prologue and explored a bit once we get to the mainland (start in an asylum on an island). It's got that Bethesda, something new every few minutes, thing nailed.

If you're an Arthurian fan you'll love the set up, and if you like these BGS-like RPG's, you'll be at home.

What really stood out for me is the dark fantasy art style, it oozes that atmosphere, it's sooooo good. It reminds me of Hexen, or Diablo 1, and how I pictured the world of every D&D session I played.

The melee combat is okay to decent so far, you really have to manage your stamina and dodge. I hear the magic system is awesome, but I've yet to cast a spell. I started as melee, as I generally do in these games.


This is the review my buddy sold me on though, gets into the weeds without spoilers.

Bless the Indies!
 
I plan to pick this one up eventually but I've read there's issues on PS5 re: performance and visual glitches. It looks right up my alley though. I'll check back in once they've released a patch or two.
 
hsz said:
I plan to pick this one up eventually but I've read there's issues on PS5 re: performance and visual glitches. It looks right up my alley though. I'll check back in once they've released a patch or two.
Yeah, there's some graphics issues on console. I'm on PS5 and the framerate and screen tearing is quite poor. Seen other people share screenshots of some insane artifacting and their fix was having to reinstall.

They're working on fixes and released another patch earlier today that locks the resolution to 1080p while they figure out what's happened. At least it hasn't been left entirely to rot over the weekend.

Might be safe to pick up next week.
 
