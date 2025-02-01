Taekwondo is super disrespected

Alright so there is a Youtuber who does a ranking of martial arts for how they would fare on the street, he also has a guest doing the breakdown with him.





What I find annoying and absolutely ignorant is how they all simply discount and disregard styles like Karate, TKD, Jeet Kune Do etc, fukking ignorant A'holes that watch too much UFC and they rank Muay Thai so high now if you want to claim its the best striking style that's fine but putting above BJJ that' bullshit there isn't any grappling its strickly a stand up style sure there's clinch and some sweeps but to think that's enough to say its got enough grappling I'll put it above BJJ is downright delusional.



So during this ranking they get down to TKD and the guy immediately gives it an F which is the lowest all the while ranking Karate a C plus, here's my big problem with that I have a BB in TKD from like over 20 years ago and I also have a purple in BJJ from when I trained last in the early 2010's, these rankings they were doing was for effectiveness on the street btw I just so happened to use my TKD in a real life fight a very bizarre and crazy situation that I will explain in the next paragraph.





In 2000 I was testing for my black stripe it was a 3 and half hour testing and at the end we all have to spar for 5 minutes, this sparring btw going off of other testings is no different from regular sparring during a normal class it's definitely hard but people are respectful. So my turn comes to spar and I'm paired with a guy I've never seen before because he was from an ITF school but some how was allowed to test at our WTF school, I was 16 and this guy is 30 I would say

as soon as we start and get within striking range he goes motherfukker and sucker punches me and it lands as I'm not expecting a punch to the face because it's not allowed in TKD so I thought Ok that was accident due to adrenaline yet he does it again and is super aggressive, at this point it's obvious this guy is a psycho this is all occurring in front of 30 people plus the master and he lets it go on I'm confused but my instinct is to begin countering with back kicks since this guy is trying to KO me with straight rights down the pipe, he had me back peddling so aggressive at the same time I was landing some back kicks which are extremely powerful by the end I had slowed him down and injured his leg, I was too exhausted to capitalize on it but after about 7 minutes it was stopped.







Sorry for the big wall of text, the point here is that I had someone who wasn't even using TKD just trying to KO me like a thug on the street, this wasn't a slouch by any means this dude was in shape and while he did do some damage it was with sucker punches I wasn't expecting as soon as I began using counters not only did it protect and save my ass it inflicted serious damage on him as well, that is a real life story and testing the skills I had at the time so to say ignorant shit like TKD that's completely useless for real life street scenarios is complete bullshit and beyond ignorant to say the least.





Another thing if anyone can remember Vitor Belfort had some of the scariest punching speed ever imo he would just shred guys, in his fight with Sakuraba he was defeated basically by getting countered from back kicks, Sakuraba a great game planner knew what to expect and used those techniques from TKD to counter the straight blast from Belfort that ultimately won him the fight. I'm not saying TKD is a great style for mma but to be so ignorant and opinionated to think it doesn't work in real life situations is naive, the stuff that doesn't work in it is the flashy jump 360's that higher BB use the basic kicks are the effective techniques.





On a final note my BJJ club the people were super friendly and respectful and a great atmosphere. TKD on the other hand was not the case the people while not as practical at combat were tougher mentality, people regularly got black eyes, broken noses and sometimes KO's and even concussions occurred, I'll never forget when a younger guy that was gung ho that he was training decided to go to the sparring class where 20 people stand parallel to each other and face up and begin sparring, I warned him against doing this he was saying how am I gonna know how good I am meanwhile we already spar during class to make a long story short I watch from a seating area this guy get the absolute crap beat out of him bloody nose just messed shortly after he quit. The sparring contrary to what some dumb ass people was very hard and the chance for injury was great, was it as effective as BJJ absolutely not however to think it has no self defense value is absurd.