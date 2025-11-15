Economy TACO caves and cuts tariffs in order to lower grocery prices

Sad.


Trump cuts tariffs on goods like coffee, bananas and beef in bid to slash consumer prices​


President Donald Trump on Friday exempted key agricultural imports like coffee, cocoa, bananas and certain beef products from his higher tariff rates.

The move comes as Trump faces political blowback for high prices at U.S. grocery stores. Some distributors of beef, coffee, chocolate and other common food items have raised prices as Trump’s tariffs took hold this year, adding to pressure on household budgets created by decades-high inflation in recent years. Trump’s action Friday also exempts a range of fruits including tomatoes, avocados, coconuts, oranges and pineapples. Along with coffee, the tariff reductions extend to black and green tea, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

The move marks a reversal for Trump, who has insisted tariffs are necessary to protect U.S. businesses and workers. He has contended U.S. consumers will not ultimately pay for the higher duties.
 
This is it , maybe he will get worried about being boo’d at the next UFC now
 
Which is a tacit admission that the tariffs made the grosheries LESS affordable
 
Revolver said:
Dumbest fucking President ever. Lmao
He’s even throwing himself under the bus , he doesn’t need help looking dumb .

www.indy100.com

Donald Trump asked who signed trade deal with Canada and Mexico (he did)

Trade tariffs continue to be a hot topic for US president Donald Trump, but when he tried to play the blame game it ultimately backfired after social media users pointed out an important fact relating to the situation.During a White House press conference alongside French president Emmanuel...
Sinister said:
www.bjpenn.com

Donald Trump not attending UFC 322: "Best event of the year confirmed", per MMA analyst

Donald Trump not being in attendance for UFC 322 draw a favorable reaction out of one of MMA's most prominent analysts.
He knows he’ll get mauled with negative spotlight at MSG and if it happens back to back and at a UFC event not even FOX will find a way to make it a positive.

This entire administration is brave , it’s like the worst possible sort doing horrible bc they dont care and dressing up like a huge bullseye 🎯 out in public knowing they pissed off an entire country and think ppl are going to just keep letting you do evil stuff .
 
