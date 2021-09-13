Taco Bell is amazing. The healthiest and best fast food

blaseblah said: Burger King has a grand total of two burgers that are over 1000 calories. Also most people who go to Taco Bell aren't buying a single taco. They are loading up and buying enough to fill their appetite. Obviously a single taco isn't going to have the same caloric content as a burger.



Taco Bell is less than useless. It's discount Mexican food that costs as as much or more as real Mexican food. Just eat the real thing. Click to expand...

Did you look at Taco Bells menu?All there Quesadillas and Crunchwrap supremes are in the mid to high 500s in calories. That isnt that bad and those are filling for most people. There most popular burrito the 7 layer is 476 calories and is filling.A chalupa is 400 calories. I would get back in day w taco supremes and quesadilla or 2 chalupas and a soft taco all total is 800ish for each combo. And water to drink or diet coke.Compare that to a Burger king Burger alone being 1800 calories and with fries is over 2500,A single taco is 140 to 160 calories depending what you get. Even if you eat 6 tacos that isnt that bad in caloric total.Even their deserts arent that high.Here is UK nutrition taco bell. The US site is down right now but its same