Taco Bell is amazing. The healthiest and best fast food

Oceanmachine
Tidwell belt
Banned
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2020
- Messages
- 9,620
- Reaction score
- 5,657
https://www.yum.com/wps/portal/yumbrands/Yumbrands/company/our-brands/taco-bell
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.insider.com/highest-calorie-things-to-order-at-fast-food-places-2018-7?amp
Taco bell barely makes the list. The worst Taco Bell item is 1100 calories (giant plate of nachos with cheese and meat). Burger King has regular burgers that are 1400, 1600, 1900 and entire meals over 3000 calories
Most taco bell stuff is under 500 calories
Taco Bell is the most health conscious of fast food
