Taco Bell is amazing. The healthiest and best fast food

https://www.yum.com/wps/portal/yumbrands/Yumbrands/company/our-brands/taco-bell


https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.insider.com/highest-calorie-things-to-order-at-fast-food-places-2018-7?amp


Taco bell barely makes the list. The worst Taco Bell item is 1100 calories (giant plate of nachos with cheese and meat). Burger King has regular burgers that are 1400, 1600, 1900 and entire meals over 3000 calories

Most taco bell stuff is under 500 calories

Taco Bell is the most health conscious of fast food
 
Damn I havent had tb in years but it sounds so good rn
 
Their meat comes out of like a Vaseline pump thing doesn’t it
 
Burger King has a grand total of two burgers that are over 1000 calories. Also most people who go to Taco Bell aren't buying a single taco. They are loading up and buying enough to fill their appetite. Obviously a single taco isn't going to have the same caloric content as a burger.

Taco Bell is less than useless. It's discount Mexican food that costs as as much or more as real Mexican food. Just eat the real thing.
 
The only time I ever clogged the toilet was due to taco bell. Never again.
 
I would guess SaladWorks is the healthiest fast food.

Best is probably 5 Guys or Halal Guys.
 
Did you look at Taco Bells menu?

All there Quesadillas and Crunchwrap supremes are in the mid to high 500s in calories. That isnt that bad and those are filling for most people. There most popular burrito the 7 layer is 476 calories and is filling.

A chalupa is 400 calories. I would get back in day w taco supremes and quesadilla or 2 chalupas and a soft taco all total is 800ish for each combo. And water to drink or diet coke.

Compare that to a Burger king Burger alone being 1800 calories and with fries is over 2500,

A single taco is 140 to 160 calories depending what you get. Even if you eat 6 tacos that isnt that bad in caloric total.

Even their deserts arent that high.

Here is UK nutrition taco bell. The US site is down right now but its same

https://www.tacobell.co.uk/nutrition-information/
 
No Taco Bell wrap has the amount of meat that an average burger does. In addition what they call meat isnt real meat but also contains filler. It's "stepped on", as drug dealers in the 90s would say.

Enjoy your Taco Bell, but accept that you are eating a watered down product.
 
I dont doubt Taco Bell in terms of protein is poorer than Mcdonalds or Burger King

But it is less caloric generally
 
