Should be a fun fight. I know a lot don't particularly care about Tecia's style cause she has absolutely 0 power in her strikes and is thus essentially always "point fighting" but I like the pace and general strikings style. Ricci is always cool too.
Tecia at her best should style on Ricci but she’s seemed to have slowed down in recent performances even before her lay off so I’m worried she comes into the fight looking completely off.
Sticking and moving against Tecia is probably the worst possible gameplan but it seems like Ricci’s fight style so I’m still leaning Tecia to make all the right choices in a rangy striking battle and be the stronger women whenever clinches and grappling does happen.
Tecia by decision but she might get out hustled if she’s not fully ready to compete.