News Tabatha Ricci vs Tecia Pennington (née Torres) Set for May 11th

I wonder if this will be like when Nina came back for that one last fight after giving birth? She got the win then she retired.
 
Should be a fun fight. I know a lot don't particularly care about Tecia's style cause she has absolutely 0 power in her strikes and is thus essentially always "point fighting" but I like the pace and general strikings style. Ricci is always cool too.
 
Tecia at her best should style on Ricci but she’s seemed to have slowed down in recent performances even before her lay off so I’m worried she comes into the fight looking completely off.

Sticking and moving against Tecia is probably the worst possible gameplan but it seems like Ricci’s fight style so I’m still leaning Tecia to make all the right choices in a rangy striking battle and be the stronger women whenever clinches and grappling does happen.

Tecia by decision but she might get out hustled if she’s not fully ready to compete.
 
Ricci is fighting?


bdzp9fm9hwp71.jpg
<GOT2>
 
What's with wmma fighters changing their last name? They heard of a stage name? You very rarely see actresses doing it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Locked
Raquel Pennington breaks silence on Sean Strickland’s comments at UFC 297
12 13 14
Replies
267
Views
8K
lerobshow
lerobshow
Kowboy On Sherdog
Raquel Pennington Wants a Couple Title Defenses, ‘Then That’s a Wrap for Me’
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
3K
Islam Imamate
Islam Imamate
Kowboy On Sherdog
By The Numbers: Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
Replies
17
Views
1K
Seahawks Fan
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,288
Messages
55,131,745
Members
174,628
Latest member
steVensct96

Share this page

Back
Top