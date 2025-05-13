Tabatha Ricci vs Amanda Ribas set for UFC 318

1.png


Amanda Ribas and Tabatha Ricci have agreed to face off in the undercard of UFC 318 on July 19, multiple sources confirmed to MMA Fighting following a report by MMA Mania.
The pay-per-view show will be headlined by Louisiana’s own Dustin Poirier making his retirement fight in New Orleans, facing BMF titleholder Max Holloway in a five-round clash.

UFC 318: Brazilian strawweights set to battle on Holloway vs. Poirier 3 undercard

Amanda Ribas and Tabatha Ricci have agreed to face off in the undercard of New Orleans’ UFC 318 on July 19.
