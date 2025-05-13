Tabatha Ricci vs Amanda Ribas set for UFC 318

payton
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2024
- Messages
- 2,494
- Reaction score
- 5,678
Amanda Ribas and Tabatha Ricci have agreed to face off in the undercard of UFC 318 on July 19, multiple sources confirmed to MMA Fighting following a report by MMA Mania.
The pay-per-view show will be headlined by Louisiana’s own Dustin Poirier making his retirement fight in New Orleans, facing BMF titleholder Max Holloway in a five-round clash.
UFC 318: Brazilian strawweights set to battle on Holloway vs. Poirier 3 undercard
Amanda Ribas and Tabatha Ricci have agreed to face off in the undercard of New Orleans’ UFC 318 on July 19.
www.mmafighting.com