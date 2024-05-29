I'm pretty sure contractually they have to offer him fights.Dana keeps saying Tony should retire yet they keep letting him get slaughtered.
I'm pretty sure contractually they have to offer him fights.
In his prime he would eviscerate Bobby, Mike this guy and maybe even Justin after a war.Such a shame, little double he would make a quitter of mike in his prime.
They don't. They could release him. Which 99 percent of fighters on 7 fight losing streaks would be.
How many fights does he have left on his current contract? This us getting ridiculous. It's almost as bad as giving Diego all of those fightsI'm pretty sure contractually they have to offer him fights.
How many fights dies he have left on his current contract? This us getting ridiculous. It's almost as bad as giving Diego all of those fights
Oof. Unfortunate typo but...at this rateI think you kind of answered your own question with the underlined word.....just saying.
Tony couldn't even make a quitter of Danny Castillo in his prime.Such a shame, little double he would make a quitter of mike in his prime.
Gaethje needs to wake up first and foremostWhy not Ferguson vs Gaethje rematch
My suspicion is he simply needs the money and UFC prob also know that so they're letting him fight out his contract.How many fights does he have left on his current contract? This us getting ridiculous. It's almost as bad as giving Diego all of those fights