We shall see how Syria and Russia will react, since this would-be safe zone is still on Syria's sovereign land after all. They could say hell no and the fighting will resume, or perhaps they would join hand in administering and secure the Safe Zone (a job that the West do not want and was previously a sticking point in the safe zone plannings with the Kurdish leadership, who is okay with its creation but doesn't want the Turkish military running it, out of their rightful concern that Turkey would use it as a beachhead to push further into Kurdish territories in the future).Naturally, the Syrian Kurds immediately jumped on this deal now, considering that the geopolitical climate has evolved with the introduction of the Syrian government and Russia troops into the mix. Kurdish forces can pull back from the fighting along the borders now as Turkey agreed to put an end to their "Operation Peace Spring" beyond the Safe Zone, while the Syrian and Russian military are left holding the bag with Turkish border patrols amd peace-keeping duty, a long-term volunteer job that the West doesn't want since it require boots on the ground.This is when Europe will publicly pretending that they are against Turkey releasing the 3.6 Million Syrian refugees to the Syrian safe zone, while privately thanking the stars that Erdogan's hand isn't forced to go through with his threat to release them into Europe instead.At the same time, Trump-tweets analysts and politicians who were previously shedding crocodile tears for the Kurds will be very annoyed and disappointed that Turkey agreed in this deal to cancel their previous plan of continue marching deep into Syrian Kurdish territory to look for "terrorists" (a.k.a YPG/PKK) well beyond the safe zone, so it looks like there wouldn't be any "mass ethnic cleansing" and wide-scale "bloodshed" on Kurdish civilians all over Rojava, as previously demonstrated in Kentucky.If everything works out (and there's no guarantee it would yet until we can see Syria's response), then nearly every player can claims benefit from the latest development:- Turkey is happy they have the safe zone they wanted and no longer have 3.6 million Syrian refugees to take care of indefinitely. Most importantly, there will be a buffer between the Syrian Kurds and Turkish Kurds, something that Ankara has always frown upon no matter who's their President, for a large contiguous cross-border Kurdish population naturally nourish the idea of Kurdish Independence from inside Turkey that must be extinguished.- Europe is (privately) happy they wouln't be flooded with yet another gigantic wave of Syrian refugees through Turkey. The virtue-signalling while no one actually do anything can continue. Also, Turkey no longer have the human leverage to blackmail Europe into paying for the safe zone either.- Russia is happy that they are the new peace-keeping force in the area after the U.S withdraws from Syria, as previous announced a year ago. Syria is a rare win for Moscow in geopolitics, and since they are actually here legally on behalf of the Syrian government, they will certainly have a long-term role in any future dealings.- The U.S is happy they're no longer stuck in Syria after they finished fighting ISIS, and risk getting sucked back into the decade-old Syrian civil war, long after the world has already given up on removing Assad from power, not to mention the extremely awkward possibility of an unprecedentedconfrontation. The Americans/Kurds/Turks made a deal to create a Safe Zone on Syrian land, yet the U.S managed to conveniently pass this hot potato onto the Russians, whose presence is now expected to keep NATO-rogue Turkey in check and keeping the peace in this volatile region, since it directly involves their bff Syria.- The West is happy that they could continue to assists the Kurds in other ways while not risking their troops' lives doing patrol duties on the front lines (such as the resettlement of the civilians from the frontier back into Rojava proper, investing in their petro economy, etc). Previous funding and weapons that they have been sending to the Syrian rebels could be diverted to the Kurds instead to shore up their long-term autonomy and development.- The Syrian Kurds are happy that they finally have a possibility of long-term security. They previously agreed last month to use this chunk of Syrian land previously under their control next to the Turkish border to create the safe zone, because they can see the appeals of having a 20-mile buffer filled with non-Kurd Syrian refugees that would geographically separates between the Kurds and their much-better equipped Turkish nemesis, now with Russian/Syrian troops on patrol as an added bonus.- The Syrian government is stoked that Assad will continue to be President for life. Their strategy of treating the Kurds better than the Turks will pay dividents, if they choose to continue a peaceful and fruitful symbiotic relationship between Damascus and semi-autonomous Rojava, much like Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan regional government. If they play their cards right, it wouldn't be long until Syria is admitted back into the Arabs League once more, and soon the world will completely ignore the previous "red lines" Obama drew for Assad that had already been long washed away.The only pawns that lost big time in all of this are the Syrian rebels (previously backed and funded by the West) currently fighting alongside Turkish forces who are still desperately trying to topple Assad. They will be casted aside, but that too was long predicted, when everyone's attention turned to ISIS and the Syrian civil war was promptly forgotten.The mainstream media will ofcourse pretends that the sky is falling and Turkey is somehow the sole "winner" in all of this, and I have no doubts there will be plenty of warhawks joining in the chorus against this ceasefire, much to our amusement since they are the same people who previously pretended to care about the Kurds' century-old plight.