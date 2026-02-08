  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Syria and Saudi Arabia sign multibillion-dollar investment deals to boost economy

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

BY GHAITH ALSAYED


DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria and Saudi Arabia signed multibillion-dollar investment agreements on Saturday, including a major telecommunications project, a low-cost joint airline and an international airport in northern Syria.

Syria is trying to improve its economy after a long war that killed nearly half a million people and caused widespread destruction. Most of the crippling Western sanctions on Syria were lifted after a new leadership took power following the ouster of former President Bashar Assad in December 2024, opening the way for investments to flow into the country.

Abdulsalam Haykal, Syria’s minister of communications and information technology, said the nearly $1 billion telecommunications development will take place in two stages lasting between 18 months and two years.

“The project contributes in making Syria an international telecommunications hub,” he said, adding the SilkLink project will involve thousands of kilometers (miles) of cables being laid to boost internet connectivity between Asia and Europe.
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said the project will be led by Saudi Telecom Company, or STC Group.

Al-Falih said that the Energy Ministry in Syria also signed a water agreement with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, which is known for running projects in power generation and desalinated water production plants in the Middle East and beyond.

Also part of the investment agreements was a new low-cost airline called Flynas Syria, the two sides said. The value of the investment was not disclosed.

The oil-rich kingdom, a main backer to Syria’s new government led by interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, will also launch an investment fund to develop the international airport in the northern city of Aleppo that will serve 12 million passengers annually, according to the two governments.

In July, Syria and Saudi Arabia announced 47 investment agreements valued at over $6 billion.
https://apnews.com/article/syria-sa...mmunications-2d135302860c4338d6a10e2862b7ea83
 
Imagine decades later we find out America destroyed the most western middle eastern countries to end up with them all rebuilt/controlled by the one that did 9/11 and has the most extreme views….

Such winning
 
Sharaa bless
Imagine decades later we find out America destroyed the most western middle eastern countries to end up with them all rebuilt/controlled by the one that did 9/11 and has the most extreme views….

Such winning
Ba'athists still coping, very cringe.
 
Lately, Saudi Arabia has taken a turn back to Islamism and moved away from a normalization with Israel.

This likely stems from a lack of financial growth, and their equivalent of "wagging the dog".
 
Lately, Saudi Arabia has taken a turn back to Islamism and moved away from a normalization with Israel.

This likely stems from a lack of financial growth, and their equivalent of "wagging the dog".
The cosmopolitan royals has always been in an uncomfortable relationship with the wahabists on their home turf, but in foreign policy they are still happy to empower sunni extremists wherever they may find them. Saudi has an image problem that is in conflict with their huge tourism push in the last few years, but that investment looks to be flailing.

Shaaras leadership seems to be way more pragmatic than you would expect from a former Al-Qaeda leader. But his position of power isn't absolute. I think secular rights will be slowly chipped away in the next few years, just based on the people Shaara has to cater to. From local to national level.
 
The cosmopolitan royals has always been in an uncomfortable relationship with the wahabists on their home turf, but in foreign policy they are still happy to empower sunni extremists wherever they may find them. Saudi has an image problem that is in conflict with their huge tourism push in the last few years, but that investment looks to be flailing.

Shaaras leadership seems to be way more pragmatic than you would expect from a former Al-Qaeda leader. But his position of power isn't absolute. I think secular rights will be slowly chipped away in the next few years, just based on the people Shaara has to cater to. From local to national level.
Yes, that is a solid analysis. Some hoped that Saudi Arabia would go the "emirate route", but the lack of economic growth and tourism experiment are not going well.

Then they need to cater to Islamism in order to appease the potential angry mob.
 
