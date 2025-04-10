Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Not only did he deserved in Oscar nomination, but also deserved in Oscar win for his performance.
His best performance by far in his whole career.
Just so real, raw, naked performance. You can feel the desperation in his whole being.
10 a masterclass performance indeed.
