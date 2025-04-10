Movies Sylvester Stallone acting performance in First Blood

Rate his performance.

Not only did he deserved in Oscar nomination, but also deserved in Oscar win for his performance.

His best performance by far in his whole career.

Just so real, raw, naked performance. You can feel the desperation in his whole being.

10 a masterclass performance indeed.



 
Funny how you have this poll since he considers it his worst acting performance in his storied career. According the this interview I saw It was so bad that he wanted to buy the rights to the footage to keep it from being released. I forget off the top of my head but I believe he thanked the editor for cutting out all his lines or he himself cut out all his quippy one liners?
 
Funny how you have this poll since he considers it his worst acting performance in his storied career. According the this interview I saw It was so bad that he wanted to buy the rights to the footage to keep it from being released. I forget off the top of my head but I believe he thanked the editor for cutting out all his lines or he himself cut out all his quippy one liners?
Really? I thought it was brutally honest and authentic acting. Yes him speaking with his accent or whatever made it hard to understand him at times. But you can feel the pain and anguish he's going through. It was palpable and real af.
 
Funny how you have this poll since he considers it his worst acting performance in his storied career. According the this interview I saw It was so bad that he wanted to buy the rights to the footage to keep it from being released. I forget off the top of my head but I believe he thanked the editor for cutting out all his lines or he himself cut out all his quippy one liners?
I never heard that from Stallone. I came here to say I feel he really believed what he was selling. I think it was a good accounting. Whatever they edited out must of belonged on the floor.
Copland might be his best acting performance.
 
It's pretty good overall, but I think his big breakdown scene at the end is hit and miss, which I'm guessing this is mostly being judged on. Sometimes I think it's good, and other times I think it's a bit over the top and corny.
 
Below average. He's not a great actor but Rocky is good and he fits that role perfectly. Love the dude though and still watch Cobra every couple of years.
 
