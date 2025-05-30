Sydney Sweeney Is Selling Her Used Bathwater

Sakuraba is #1
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 23, 2007
- Messages
- 1,096
- Reaction score
- 1,109
Sydney Sweeney, the star of Euphoria, has made fan fantasies a reality—literally.
In collaboration with Dr. Squatch, she has created a limited-edition bar soap called Bathwater Bliss. This soap is made with actual droplets from her iconic bubble bath ad. Yes, you heard that right—her bathwater is now part of a soap you can purchase.
The soap is not just a gimmick. It is meticulously crafted with exfoliating sand, pine bark extract, and a splash of Sydney’s signature suds. The brand describes it as a blend of two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub. Only 5,000 bars will be available starting Friday, June 6 at noon EST.