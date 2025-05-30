Sydney Sweeney Is Selling Her Used Bathwater

S

sydney-sweeney-bath-water.webp


Sydney Sweeney, the star of Euphoria, has made fan fantasies a reality—literally.

In collaboration with Dr. Squatch, she has created a limited-edition bar soap called Bathwater Bliss. This soap is made with actual droplets from her iconic bubble bath ad. Yes, you heard that right—her bathwater is now part of a soap you can purchase.

The soap is not just a gimmick. It is meticulously crafted with exfoliating sand, pine bark extract, and a splash of Sydney’s signature suds. The brand describes it as a blend of two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub. Only 5,000 bars will be available starting Friday, June 6 at noon EST.
 
She skipped the step of showing her nudes on Onlyfans and went straight to selling bathwater. Gotta respect the hustle

That soap would be totally illegal in my country if she peed in the bathwater.
 
Who is this for? There is 0 point in making it "meticulously crafted with exfoliating sand and pine bark" when anybody who would buy it probably doesn't bathe. If you're just trying to make a buck off creeps, which they are, then just sell some used bars of any cheap soap and tell them she swiped it across her tit in the shower.
 
