Crime Sydney church stabbing: crowds clash with police after bishop stabbed during mass

Holy sh*t this place is literally 20 minutes away from my house. Can hear police sirens non stop at home.

NSFW. distressing video inside the link below (watch with caution)
thenightly.com.au

Riots erupt after Bishop allegedly stabbed in Sydney attack

Heavily-armed police have rushed to a church in Sydney after four people were allegedly stabbed just days after the horrific knife attack in Bondi left seven people dead — including the killer.
thenightly.com.au thenightly.com.au
c3079b626219ebf0af8eda0028214331


Heavily armed police have rushed to a church in Sydney after four people were allegedly stabbed just days after the horrific knife attack in Bondi left seven people dead — including the killer.
Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was in the middle of delivering mass to the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, in Sydney’s west, on Monday night when a man dressed in black approached the preacher and allegedly began stabbing him in his face and body.
The sermon was being live-streamed to YouTube with a shocking video showing the moment the Assyrian preacher was allegedly attacked at about 7pm local time.

Blood-curdling screams from parishioners could be heard before the live stream was dramatically cut.
Hundreds of people gathered outside the church following reports of the attack, with some chanting “Bring him out” in relation to the man who allegedly launched the attack.
Police confirmed that a man was arrested at the scene and were assisting with inquiries.
Following the alleged attack, violence spilled out onto the streets, with responding officers forced to deploy capsicum spray to subdue the crowd.



 
Its been rumored that he atackers fingers were chopped off by an angry mob

"Texts being exchanged & circulated from people at the scene suggest that they have locked him in the church & chopped his fingers. The cops were struggling to get inside the church while this occurred. "

GLM_oF6WUAAjwrM


 
