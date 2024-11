Yeah ìm gonna bump this. My one complaint is that the dl size is bloody enormous bit it has full voice acting and gives a genuine tactics feel. Now I'm into it I find out it has a functioning world map including side quests, treasure hunts and excursions. The battles are relatively quick but its not drawn out. Plot is pretty odd, with the opening recapping how the mc died after he already dies. It looks like each branch is represented by a tarot card with a different theme.