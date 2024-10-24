Dunno about Tunisia specifically, but Morocco is ace and I'd like to go to Egypt, so North Africa in general is one I can think of many reasons to visit.



I think I'd be braced for some bullshittery from the blokes in Egypt, but Morocco was chilled out and very pleasant.



Unfortunately in any country you can run into an indoctrinated nutcase, but the chances are still very low.



That said, I often feel the same way about South American countries, as I'd never even consider going to Colombia or Venezuela, and wouldn't visit Mexico since I don't just want to stay in a compound like most British holidayers seem to do when they go there. That's lame as fuck.