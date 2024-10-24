Crime Swiss Tourist Randomly Knifed in Algeria. What was yelled will shock you!

I think the War Room should make a generic European* Terror Attack thread, given attacks are happening literally every day and making threads on each of them would clog the forum up.

*I realise Algeria isn't in Europe.
 
Ramon Antonio said:
Why would you go there for holiday to begin with.
Click to expand...

Dunno about Tunisia specifically, but Morocco is ace and I'd like to go to Egypt, so North Africa in general is one I can think of many reasons to visit.

I think I'd be braced for some bullshittery from the blokes in Egypt, but Morocco was chilled out and very pleasant.

Unfortunately in any country you can run into an indoctrinated nutcase, but the chances are still very low.

That said, I often feel the same way about South American countries, as I'd never even consider going to Colombia or Venezuela, and wouldn't visit Mexico since I don't just want to stay in a compound like most British holidayers seem to do when they go there. That's lame as fuck.
 
Jon! said:
Dunno about Tunisia specifically, but Morocco is ace and I'd like to go to Egypt, so North Africa in general is one I can think of many reasons to visit.

I think I'd be braced for some bullshittery from the blokes in Egypt, but Morocco was chilled out and very pleasant.

Unfortunately in any country you can run into an indoctrinated nutcase, but the chances are still very low.

That said, I often feel the same way about South American countries, as I'd never even consider going to Colombia or Venezuela, and wouldn't visit Mexico since I don't just want to stay in a compound like most British holidayers seem to do when they go there. That's lame as fuck.
Click to expand...

Top shelf booze, women in thongs roaming the beach, as much as you can eat, nighty parties...those compounds are fun for 5 days.

I say that as someone who retired from traveling to take up vacationing
 
Jon! said:
Dunno about Tunisia specifically, but Morocco is ace and I'd like to go to Egypt, so North Africa in general is one I can think of many reasons to visit.

I think I'd be braced for some bullshittery from the blokes in Egypt, but Morocco was chilled out and very pleasant.

Unfortunately in any country you can run into an indoctrinated nutcase, but the chances are still very low.

That said, I often feel the same way about South American countries, as I'd never even consider going to Colombia or Venezuela, and wouldn't visit Mexico since I don't just want to stay in a compound like most British holidayers seem to do when they go there. That's lame as fuck.
Click to expand...


Yes

Don't go to violent unstable countries regardless of the flavor of the local lunatics seems good advice. I feel that same way about places within my own country as well. There are places all over the world near and far that aren't really safe to be.

If I'm super honest I just don't like being anywhere doesn't operate under the us constitution. I'm picky about what I eat and even water outside of the midwest makes me kinda queasy , i am used to saying as I please and dont really like being anywhere unarmed. Routine is pretty sacred to me and exotic locations make that all but impossible
 
Gutter Chris said:
Yes

Don't go to violent unstable countries regardless of the flavor of the local lunatics seems good advice. I feel that same way about places within my own country as well. There are places all over the world near and far that aren't really safe to be.

If I'm super honest I just don't like being anywhere doesn't operate under the us constitution. I'm picky about what I eat and even water outside of the midwest makes me kinda queasy , i am used to saying as I please and dont really like being anywhere unarmed. Routine is pretty sacred to me and exotic locations make that all but impossible.
Click to expand...

Fair enough. That does mean missing out on some amazing, safe destinations, but you gotta do what you feel is best.
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Top shelf booze, women in thongs roaming the beach, as much as you can eat, nighty parties...those compounds are fun for 5 days.

I say that as someone who retired from traveling to take up vacationing
Click to expand...

I think if you're near that would work. Here you could just go to a Spanish resort and it sounds like the same deal but you're not penned in, but you still won't get the legit Spanish experience. But if you're just out for a blow out, yeah.
 
UberHere said:
What was yelled?
Click to expand...

Per the article:


According to several witnesses, the assailant started yelling, "Boners, boners, boners, everywhere, boners boners, boners, like you just don't care," shortly before the assault. Local authorities are still trying to establish a motive.
 
Find out which Beatles member you are
Take this short quiz, the results will SHOCK you
 
Jon! said:
Dunno about Tunisia specifically, but Morocco is ace and I'd like to go to Egypt, so North Africa in general is one I can think of many reasons to visit.

I think I'd be braced for some bullshittery from the blokes in Egypt, but Morocco was chilled out and very pleasant.

Unfortunately in any country you can run into an indoctrinated nutcase, but the chances are still very low.

That said, I often feel the same way about South American countries, as I'd never even consider going to Colombia or Venezuela, and wouldn't visit Mexico since I don't just want to stay in a compound like most British holidayers seem to do when they go there. That's lame as fuck.
Click to expand...
Last time I checked Algeria wasn't in Tunesia.

From the UK gov:
Terrorist attacks have often focused on the Algerian state, but attacks could be indiscriminate and target foreigners. There is also a risk that lone actors target foreigners. You should remain vigilant at all times and follow specific advice and direction of the local security authorities.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Vladimir Putin warns west he will consider using nuclear weapons
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
4K
Rational Poster
Rational Poster
LeonardoBjj
International Queen-Mala Harris says ‘I will not be silent’ on suffering in Gaza after Netanyahu talks
2
Replies
24
Views
754
Scerpi
Scerpi
LeonardoBjj
International Terrorism and organized crime rampant in Sahel and spilling into West Africa coastal states
Replies
5
Views
322
GoldenWolf87
G
LeonardoBjj
Elections What to know about Venezuela’s election as Maduro faces the toughest race of his decade in power
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Snubnoze707
Snubnoze707
Misanthropist
International Israel Incursion Into Lebanon - Multiple Casualties Reported in Border Ambush
2
Replies
21
Views
855
fedorthegoat777
fedorthegoat777

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,430
Messages
56,390,171
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top