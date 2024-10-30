International Swiss tourist has throat slit in Algeria, at cafe in front of her children

The Algerian man reportedly slit the mother's throat, in front of her children, while yelling "Long live Palestine."​

A Swiss tourist was murdered outside a cafe in Algeria’s Djanet in early October by a man who screamed “Allahu Akbar” and “long live Palestine,” according to international media reports on Thursday.

The attacker slit the woman’s throat, according to RTS, but she did not die instantly.

Source
 
So... there are 4 other Swiss nationals that still have a week in Algeria after that.:eek:




Crazy is international.

Kind of a shit source though no? An unnamed assailant attacks and unnamed woman at an unspecified time/place while touring Algeria. I mean they DID provide the day and the country but...
 
