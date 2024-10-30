Andretti
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2012
- Messages
- 3,749
- Reaction score
- 142
The Algerian man reportedly slit the mother's throat, in front of her children, while yelling "Long live Palestine."A Swiss tourist was murdered outside a cafe in Algeria’s Djanet in early October by a man who screamed “Allahu Akbar” and “long live Palestine,” according to international media reports on Thursday.
The attacker slit the woman’s throat, according to RTS, but she did not die instantly.
Source