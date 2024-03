KnightTemplar said: One of my gym's has a basic bitch Swiss/Football Bar. I find it easy on my shoulders. I'm thinking of buying a better version and donating it to the gym. Click to expand...

Shoulder pain is the reason I bought one a couple of years ago. Served its purpose well and I should probably use it more now. I'd recommend a camber to get a deeper stretch at the bottom. I still like the one from Rep at $289 with free shipping. If you wanted to go cheaper then Bells of Steel has their kadillac knock off for $199. However, the Rep weighs a normal 45lbs while BoS weighs 24lbs.