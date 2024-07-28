Swap Curtis for Aspinall with that same stoppage..

For a moment, if you're capable.

What do you think the response of the MMA community, particularly the Brits, would be?

Oh fair stoppage old chap nicely done congratulations.


Or.....
 
I don't think Curtis would've improved his position but ref coulda let him work more. Funny stoppage.
 
Or what? Finish the post.

Just a tad early for me, Blaydes was done. Flattened out, not covering, eating a barrage of punches.
 
Jin Akutsu said:
Or what? Finish the post.

Just a tad early for me, Blaydes was done. Flattened out, not covering, eating a barrage of punches.
He wasn't flattened out and moved back right as the fight was finished. Pretty bad stoppage, but he was in a bad spot.
 
achoo42 said:
If Aspinall got dropped and then was eating punches while flat on his stomach, I wouldn't mind the stoppage.
He wasn't flat when the fight was stopped, though. He was already building his base. Should he not go belly down when there's 260 pounds on his back for a second?
 
It was a good stoppage and would have been called either way. The GIF thread shows it well. Blaydes laid there and waited for the ref
 
I was rooting for Aspinall but I think the stoppage was a tad early. Aspinall has next level power and probably would have won anyway but the ref barely gave Blaydes a chance.
 
Oz.Pride said:
For a moment, if you're capable.

What do you think the response of the MMA community, particularly the Brits, would be?

Oh fair stoppage old chap nicely done congratulations.


Or.....
I thought it was too quick for a world title fight. I do think Goddard should have let it keep going. He robbed Curtis of the chance to survive and robbed Aspinall of a clean and clear finish.

I don't think Curtis survives but he wasn't out. Not Tom's fault.
 
Tom landed 70 less punches than Shane Carwin did against Brock, which wasn't stopped.
 
