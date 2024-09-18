Crime Suspicious Packages Sent to US Officials

The FBI and the US Postal Department are investigating suspicious packages received by election officials in 17 states.
Federal investigators said they were collecting the packages and that some contained “an unknown substance”, though there were no reports of injuries.
They were sent to secretaries of state and state election officials across a swathe of the country from New York to Alaska.
It comes amid reports of rising threats directed at election officials across the US and warnings of political violence as November's presidential election approaches.
The FBI and US Postal Department said they were trying to determine how many letters were sent and who was behind them, as well as their motive.
“Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident and safely collect the letters,” the agencies said in a statement to BBC’s US partner CBS News.
The Associated Press news agency reported that packages were sent to election officials in Alaska, Georgia, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Rhode Island, Iowa, Mississippi, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wyoming.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that whoever posted the letters had called themselves as the “US Traitor Elimination Army”.
Officials in at least four of the states said there was no threat posed by the substances found in the packages. In Oklahoma, the Board of Elections said the substance was found to be flour.
In an interview with CBS, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said her office was receiving threats daily through voicemails, emails, social media or in person, adding that “it’s escalating”.
This is not the first time suspicious mail was mailed to US election offices.
Last November, offices in Georgia, Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington were sent envelopes with fentanyl or other substances.
Federal investigators are separately questioning a gunman who was found lurking in bushes on a Florida golf course where Trump was putting on Sunday.

--

Looks like some mentally ill individuals are out to cause as much disruption as possible, and threaten yet more US officials.

The rhetoric really is outta hand over there, right?
 
Siver! said:
The rhetoric really is outta hand over there, right?
yu65cR1.png
 
I don't think it can just be reduced to rhetoric. we have some pretty intense divisions in this county. to speak honestly about them means saying some pretty inciting things.... we are in a lot of danger and its due to trump ramping up the division and chaos and hatred intentionally.

the left can and should NOT take every single troll post and baiting statement made by trump and continue to amplify it and exaggerate it and fall for his obvious attempts to cause chaos and division but I'm not convinced that would stop the issues we have because the source of it is not interested in stopping. trump is an agent of chaos and division. in service of self that is his entire approach to leadership and winning.


if kamala beats trump think its going to be ok because trump will be too old to run again. if trump beats Kamala though I fear for the state of our country.
 
oski said:
yu65cR1.png
The discourse in the US is about way more than MSM.

You don't all get to drop all personal responsibilities like that I'm afraid.
 
