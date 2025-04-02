deadshot138
Liberal Wins Wisconsin Court Race, Despite Musk’s Millions
Susan Crawford defeated Brad Schimel for a State Supreme Court seat in a race that shattered spending records and maintained a liberal majority on the court.
www.nytimes.com
The first of what I expect will be many Ls in the republicans future. When your leader comes in like a bull in a china shop and doesn't care whose lives he ruins in the process, the people will vote his power away piece by piece and ensure we have a democrat in the White House in 2028.