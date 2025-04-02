Elections Susan Crawford Beats Brad Schimel in WI Supreme Court Race

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
24,199
Reaction score
22,179
www.nytimes.com

Liberal Wins Wisconsin Court Race, Despite Musk’s Millions

Susan Crawford defeated Brad Schimel for a State Supreme Court seat in a race that shattered spending records and maintained a liberal majority on the court.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

The first of what I expect will be many Ls in the republicans future. When your leader comes in like a bull in a china shop and doesn't care whose lives he ruins in the process, the people will vote his power away piece by piece and ensure we have a democrat in the White House in 2028.
 
It's Gerrymandering time... let's go! Redraw that map Democrats!!!

They did that here to eliminate my congresswoman, but to be fair... she wasn't much anyways.
 
MMA IAN said:
Crawfords campaign spent 28 million

Schimels spent 15 million
Click to expand...
in American campaign finance, it's more about Super PACs and dark money, rather than direct spending by the campaign. For example, according to the AP, Musk spent $3M directly on the campaign and another $18M in PACs. When you add up all the PACs for both sides, Schimel got more money.
 
It is kind of interesting is that that Susan Crawford won the election yet the people of Wisconsin voted in favor of voter ID. From what i read Susan Crawford was known for working hard against allowing voter ID in Wisconsin.

Breaking: Winner Declared in Wisconsin Supreme Court Election; Voter ID Amendment Passes​



.....On a brighter note for all those who value fair elections, Wisconsinites voted in favor of an amendment to the state constitution that will permanently enshrine the state's 2011 law requiring voters to provide personal identification in order to vote.

This, on its face, is an important step in ensuring fair elections in the state, but the matter became that much more serious due to the fact that Susan Crawford spent part of her legal career trying to undo the law. ....
 
Here comes the cope from Elon and the boys

It went from "the most important election for the future of our civilization" to "well we really didn't want to win anyways"

MAGA ❄️
 
BAM said:
in American campaign finance, it's more about Super PACs and dark money, rather than direct spending by the campaign. For example, according to the AP, Musk spent $3M directly on the campaign and another $18M in PACs. When you add up all the PACs for both sides, Schimel got more money.
Click to expand...

Yes, all declared money added up it was 40mill spend to 50mill.

My comment was more aimed at saying 'money can't buy elections'.... I think if the winning candidate is spending 40 million dollars and the other 50, it's a bit naff to say it's not buying an election. They're both trying to buy it.
 
MMA IAN said:
Yes, all declared money added up it was 40mill spend to 50mill.

My comment was more aimed at saying 'money can't buy elections'.... I think if the winning candidate is spending 40 million dollars and the other 50, it's a bit naff to say it's not buying an election. They're both trying to buy it.
Click to expand...
I look at it more like an arms race rather than buying an election; neither party will disarm and sees the other as a threat. However, Elon's lotteries during the presidential race and during the WI SC election are attempts at that. He has been doing some novel and probably illegal things in this respect.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sweater of AV
Elections Wisconsin Supreme Court Election
2 3
Replies
48
Views
837
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV
Siver!
Crime GOOD NEWS! Fascism Now Has a Price Tag of $100. Thanks Elon! [Buying Votes/Supreme Court Seats in Wisconsin]
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
2K
lowlife
lowlife
LeonardoBjj
International Brazil’s Supreme Court ends first day of Bolsonaro coup proceedings without a decision
Replies
8
Views
173
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,670
Messages
57,110,447
Members
175,546
Latest member
Poutine

Share this page

Back
Top