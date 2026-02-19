Survive Zombie Apocalypse Game

Petey_My_Heart
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2025
- Messages
- 84
- Reaction score
- 208
Zero point surviving if there's no babes.Pocket knife
Glock
Abandoned building
Canned beans
Bicycle
If the idea is survival then there is zero point having a female with you
True, but if females are around you're as good as dead anyway. Catch 22Zero point surviving if there's no babes.
Yes each pick comes with unlimited supplyI assume the Glock comes with unlimited ammo, the Michelin food is unlimited, and the hover tank has unlimited fuel? Otherwise all 3 are pretty useless
Fair, but I'd rather go out railing a 10 than die 10 years later with the worst case of blueballs in history.True, but if females are around you're as good as dead anyway. Catch 22
Guys , go logical here . After a few months of dodging zombies , no running water , bumps and bruises , no hair appointments or beauticians Sydney Sweeney is going to be resembling Dobby ....