Survive Zombie Apocalypse Game

good friends
and then id buy
ecstasy, weed, watter, beer,
sweeney girl is overrrated , would not give a dime
 
AR-15 - $4
Penthouse - $5
Canned Beans - $1
Wife - n/a
Presa Canario - $3
Humvee - $4

With the $3 I'll save from not choosing an emotional liability, I'll use it to buy an old lazy cat and grilled cheese.
 
Last edited:
Glock - easier to carry than the big guns
Villa - I like having space
3 Star Michelin food - life is going to suck, but at least I can eat well
Dobby - I don't know who she is but I'm done with super hot women. Maybe Dobby will be more appreciative and less spoiled.
Rat terrier - wish I could afford the bigger dog but I'm not willing to sacrifice other things to get it.
Hover tank - this would be super important to escape zombies and go anywhere I wanted.


I assume the Glock comes with unlimited ammo, the Michelin food is unlimited, and the hover tank has unlimited fuel? Otherwise all 3 are pretty useless
 
And a pound left for two bags of scampi nik-naks when I get the munchies
 
Abandoned bld $3
AR15. $4
TV dinner. $3
ABC warrior. $5
Hovering tank $5



I'll be a fucking warlord.
 
You have to pick at least one thing in each category, can't skip.
Yes each pick comes with unlimited supply
 
AR & the Glock, knife
Tent
Beans
Motorcycle

I think I still got 6 or 7 bucks.
That's probably come in handy

I'ma go sight seeing.


Gas ain't gonna last long enough to be relying on large vehicles. But I figure the motorcycle will get me far from large population centers and I can either pilfer or walk from there

Luxury items is just gonna mean problems are going to be looking for you.

Yall take your chances with the mobs of idiots, I'll be out in the middle of nowhere with the rednecks and the most ambitious of the crackheads and tweakers.
 
Last edited:
Guys , go logical here . After a few months of dodging zombies , no running water , bumps and bruises , no hair appointments or beauticians Sydney Sweeney is going to be resembling Dobby ....
 
1771522422581.jpeg
 
ABC Warrior - $5
Penthouse - $5
TV Dinner - $3
The $2 girl - $2
Hover Tank - $5

I'll just pop all the zombies with a good no-measure slap that's free good luck everyone
 
AR 15, Pocket knife and the Baseball bat
lux penthouse because the zombies will be down below
chick fil a because its delicious
old lazy cat because I'll need a bro.
The MC
 
Dobby but no stationary cupboard in the house section is a huge swing and a miss.
 
