Social Survey displays Republicans are more likely to be cucks.....

Heterosexual men who identified as Republican were the most likely to report having had a cuckolding fantasy at some point — and they fantasized about it more often than Democrats. Fewer than half of Democratic straight men (49 percent) reported having ever fantasized about cuckolding, and 19 percent said they fantasize about it often. By contrast, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of heterosexual Republican men reported having had this fantasy, and 30 percent said it is a frequent fantasy. Republican men also reported more fantasies about infidelity, swinging and a wide range of sexually taboo activities, including voyeurism.1

So much for conservative sexually repressed values and good ole family values....
 
64 percent of Republican straight men and 49 percent of Democratic straight men have fantasized about cuckolding?

What?

That can't be true. How is that arousing?
 
August 2020 in the link, don't worry you will get banned again and come back with a new name.

not sure why peope get into that but idiots out there buy pics of feet and farts in jars. Also pretend to be any gender they want ..
 
ShadowRun said:
August 2020 in the link, don't worry you will get banned again and come back with a new name.

not sure why peope get into that but idiots out there buy pics of feet and farts in jars. Also pretend to be any gender they want ..
Generally trauma leads to cuckholding fantasies if I were to guess. I don't have a clue about about feet and fart shit, I guess basic run of the mill porn brain rote will get you there.
 
Right wing obsession with cuckoldry and trannies etc all stems from their own sexual insecurities.
 
Siver! said:
<lol>

The feet thing mystifies me. Feet, lol. What the fuck as an attractive foot? It's a foot.
That's why it's called a fetish, my man. If it's not your thing, it's not going to seem attractive to you. Feet, is one of the tame ones, haha. There's mfer's out there fantasizing about being swallowed by a giant.
 
jk7707 said:
That's why it's called a fetish, my man. If it's not your thing, it's not going to seem attractive to you. Feet, is one of the tame ones, haha. There's mfer's out there fantasizing about being swallowed by a giant.
lol-office.gif
 
auefuiy.png


Thing I like most about this is these are the kinda idiots who are offended that someone likes or even has a penis

You're all so fucking weird

<lmao>

Life is just an arms race to see whose weird perversion gets accepted first so you can rag on someone else haha
 
Hog-train said:
Democrats more likely to be genderqueer.
Liking a genital that's the same as your own makes more sense than liking feet lol

At least genitals are sexual organs

The people most chastised in society should definitely be the feet folk <lol>

(Note also, I don't give a shit, as long as it's harmless)
 
The numbers are probably similar for both Democrats and Republicans wanting to cuck each other, though, so it all balances out.
 
