Wilders stated the goverment's refusal to come to an aggreement on imigration has caused him to withdraw. The problem is that PVV is too right wing for the other right wing parties. The only party entirely on their side is BBB, the farmer party. A problem for PVV is that the one thing all parties agree on is that Wilder's is behaving poorly. NL opinion polls are very active and currently PVV and PVdA (left wingparty that uses socialist symbols) are almost tied.
Likely outcomes:
re-election sees PVV take a stronger majority urging the next formation giving them a stronger position
or
a re-surging left wing alliance take over
or
splinter parties form and there is a bunch of reshuffling until something better is formed
none of the outcomes are not great. PVV has too many unconstitutional policies and wants the authority to change it. The left side don't view immigration as a major issue but quite clearly the public don't agree.
none of the outcomes are not great. PVV has too many unconstitutional policies and wants the authority to change it. The left side don't view immigration as a major issue but quite clearly the public don't agree.
