Kingz said: So what do you think is the most likely result? PVV gains seats or they stray left?



I lost interest when they joined in the coalition. I thought they were being impatient and putting themselves in a no win situation.



Not enough power to do anything based, but taking on enough standing to now share the blame. So I wouldn’t be surprised if they lost support but I would be surprised if any nation decides to go left at this moment.



Sounds like throughout Europe(with the known exception of the United Kuckdom) “left” alone is toxic. People want based or atleast want to be fed false promises of based by a centre right party. Click to expand...

difficult to say. From the beginning I thought blocking PVV would only benefit them in the election. However, their approval rates dropped due to the refusal to work with the other parties, and the greens saw a resurgance. In order to get what they want they will need an over all majority which is very rare in parliamentry democracies and also dangerous. We're only a few days in and my tiktok timeline is already flooded with PVV campaign ads. They would really be hoping to see an increase in their own seats and the BBB in order to run things. Not a one party system but pretty close. Most likely scenario reading the polls right now would be a green/PVV split, which is more unworkable as PVV couldn't even work with the right wing parties. This is what happened in the EU elections.