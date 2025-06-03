International Surprising no one, Right Wing Dutch coalition goverment has collapsed on cusp of NATO summit

Wilders stated the goverment's refusal to come to an aggreement on imigration has caused him to withdraw. The problem is that PVV is too right wing for the other right wing parties. The only party entirely on their side is BBB, the farmer party. A problem for PVV is that the one thing all parties agree on is that Wilder's is behaving poorly. NL opinion polls are very active and currently PVV and PVdA (left wingparty that uses socialist symbols) are almost tied.

Likely outcomes:
re-election sees PVV take a stronger majority urging the next formation giving them a stronger position

or

a re-surging left wing alliance take over

or

splinter parties form and there is a bunch of reshuffling until something better is formed

none of the outcomes are not great. PVV has too many unconstitutional policies and wants the authority to change it. The left side don't view immigration as a major issue but quite clearly the public don't agree.

Dutch Cabinet collapses: Wilders pulls out of coalition after his PVV stalls asylum policy

The Cabinet in the Netherlands fell apart after less than a year in office when PVV leader Geert Wilders pulled out of the four-party coalition on Tuesday. The decision was announced by coalition parties VVD, NSC, and BBB after a brief second meeting on a set of ten demands about asylum...
I don't want to think how many Brits are gonna get suckered into voting for Farage when he's a failed politician and fly by night populist with no policies.

While I'd hate it if he ever got in, I would enjoy the capitulation once in power.

Guy has failed to even become an MP multiple times.

It's one thing to vote for soundbites and policy ideas, but it's quite another to actually put these people in charge of a country.

The rise of incompetent one-concept nationalist parties is going to be disastrous for right wing voters going forward.
 
- It's sad that the names of politicians i read here, are the same of when i was a kid. I thought Brazil had a problem of making politics a hereditary captaincy, but common.
 
I don't want to think how many Brits are gonna get suckered into voting for Farage when he's a failed politician and fly by night populist with no policies.

While I'd hate it if he ever got in, I would enjoy the capitulation once in power.

Guy has failed to even become an MP multiple times.

It's one thing to vote for soundbites and policy ideas, but it's quite another to actually put these people in charge of a country.

The rise of incompetent one-concept nationalist parties is going to be disastrous for right wing voters going forward.
this is a ploy 100 percent. They are making their redaction about migration a priority to show people the other parties won't address it. They will try to gain an over all majority by claiming the other parties were non-negotiable which will allow them to gain the power to breach the consitution.
 
I don't want to think how many Brits are gonna get suckered into voting for Farage when he's a failed politician and fly by night populist with no policies.

While I'd hate it if he ever got in, I would enjoy the capitulation once in power.

Guy has failed to even become an MP multiple times.

It's one thing to vote for soundbites and policy ideas, but it's quite another to actually put these people in charge of a country.

The rise of incompetent one-concept nationalist parties is going to be disastrous for right wing voters going forward.
Britain is just fucked no matter what.

The Conservatives are that in name only

The Reform party can't be taken seriously

The Labour party hates it's native voters and doesn't even try to hide it


Might as well surrender to Pakistan at this point and let them completely take over and get it over with.
 
So what do you think is the most likely result? PVV gains seats or they stray left?

I lost interest when they joined in the coalition. I thought they were being impatient and putting themselves in a no win situation.

Not enough power to do anything based, but taking on enough standing to now share the blame. So I wouldn’t be surprised if they lost support but I would be surprised if any nation decides to go left at this moment.

Sounds like throughout Europe(with the known exception of the United Kuckdom) “left” alone is toxic. People want based or atleast want to be fed false promises of based by a centre right party.
 
So what do you think is the most likely result? PVV gains seats or they stray left?

I lost interest when they joined in the coalition. I thought they were being impatient and putting themselves in a no win situation.

Not enough power to do anything based, but taking on enough standing to now share the blame. So I wouldn’t be surprised if they lost support but I would be surprised if any nation decides to go left at this moment.

Sounds like throughout Europe(with the known exception of the United Kuckdom) “left” alone is toxic. People want based or atleast want to be fed false promises of based by a centre right party.
difficult to say. From the beginning I thought blocking PVV would only benefit them in the election. However, their approval rates dropped due to the refusal to work with the other parties, and the greens saw a resurgance. In order to get what they want they will need an over all majority which is very rare in parliamentry democracies and also dangerous. We're only a few days in and my tiktok timeline is already flooded with PVV campaign ads. They would really be hoping to see an increase in their own seats and the BBB in order to run things. Not a one party system but pretty close. Most likely scenario reading the polls right now would be a green/PVV split, which is more unworkable as PVV couldn't even work with the right wing parties. This is what happened in the EU elections.
 
I don't want to think how many Brits are gonna get suckered into voting for Farage when he's a failed politician and fly by night populist with no policies.

While I'd hate it if he ever got in, I would enjoy the capitulation once in power.

Guy has failed to even become an MP multiple times.

It's one thing to vote for soundbites and policy ideas, but it's quite another to actually put these people in charge of a country.

The rise of incompetent one-concept nationalist parties is going to be disastrous for right wing voters going forward.
Couldn't agree more, the best way to bring about change is to continuously vote for those who refuse to enact any change, any deny there is even a problem.

When someone suggests what need to be changed, we attack them relentlessly in the media and make them unelectable.
 
this is what the intermediate part of european history will look like, for the next 10 years you will have right wing parties slowly growing until they will start winning outright majorities, and a smattering of more irrelevant by the day parties whose only ideology is clinging on to power somehow, without improving the lives of the citizens one bit and allowing more destructive migration to go on because that's the orders from their bosses.
 
