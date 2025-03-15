  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Surging HW Prospect Mick Parkin isn't worried that the HW Division is Shallow.

Rising heavyweight star responds to Joe Rogan’s fears about the UFC’s most ‘shallow’ division

Undefeated UFC star Mick Parkin reacts to Joe Rogan’s fear that the heavyweight division has become the shallowest of all weight classes.
Last month, Joe Rogan

shared a major concern about the UFC heavyweight division, claiming that the weight class 'is so shallow' compared to what it once was.

“I was just thinking that the other day, because if they don’t make Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall, what is compelling?” pondered the UFC commentator – Bloody Elbow caught up with a surging heavyweight prospect to ask him about those comments.

In an exclusive conversation with Bloody Elbow, Mick Parkin

was keen to drive home the fact that the heavyweight division is only shallow in terms of the number of fighters, not the fights themselves.

“It’s not shallow as like there’s not hard fights [out there], there are a lot of hard fights, but I think – I saw someone on Instagram the other day post, I think [it said] there was only 30 fighters signed to the heavyweight division, once they’d release people.

“30 people, that’s like a couple of fights and you’re already at the top; like that’s all you can fight is 30 people – or 29 including yourself – there might be more, but that does sound about right.”

The UFC Roster Watch website currently lists 33 active fighters in the heavyweight division – only one division has fewer than that figure, the women’s bantamweight division, with 32.

“It’s shallow as in there’s not many fights but it’s also the most [entertaining division] because you could have it nailed on that someone’s going to win this weekend, like ‘He is definitely going to win’ – and he can [still] get knocked out by the other guy,” continued Parkin.

“That’s what so exciting about it, and sometimes they can look absolutely terrible, you think ‘This guy looks absolutely terrible’ and he can still knock the [other] person out in the last round and get the win. So, it’s hard to judge but yeah, it is shallow in there, not many people… That’s obviously why it is, there’s just not that many of us – which is good for me as well, I can get there [to the top] a little bit quicker.”

Parkin, now 10-0 as a professional, returns to action on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady, and is set to face divisional veteran, Marcin Tybura.

What the hell does he mean "it's hard to judge". If a guy looks terrible they look terrible, just because they can find a KO in the last round doesn't make them a world beater.
 
Joe Rogan isn't wrong. There's maybe Aspinall vs Gane that is compelling, but Gane's injured now. I might argue Almeida but he's chinny.

Really nothing coming up until someone goes on a long win streak.
 
It's the division that is always at the highest risk for sucking. Any real athlete who is actually that big is going into other sports so mma gets the bottom of the fat barrel. 6 2 6 3 fatties who could easily make 205
 
Almeida is legit. I think he beats Gane and could give Tom a good battle
 
I feel the opposite here, I don't buy that Gane would give Tom a good fight but I could see Jailton making things awkward if he doesn't get chinned.

Cyril's gaping hole in the grappling and how Tom ran over Volkov there just make me think it's an easy sub for Aspinall.
 
Yeah even in his loss to Blaydes, I left more impressed by him than Blaydes, even though he got KO'd. Gane is probably avoiding him as long as possible. Somehow has avoided Blaydes and Almeida.
 
I mean Gane vs Aspinall is pretty much the only non rematch for Aspinall at HW if Jones retires. The biggest fight they can make.

Almeida would be interesting to test Aspinall's wrestling, would kind of show us how Jones would do.
 
Need to get rid of the 265 pound limit and let it become the freak show it was meant to be.
 
Well hopefully he doesn't get Tybura'd. Tybura has a way of Tybura-ing people from time to time.
 
Almeida is a potential problem for anyone in the division. Unfortunately, due to his style, he will never be a marketable fan favorite.
 
