Last month, Joe Roganshared a major concern about the UFC heavyweight division, claiming that the weight class 'is so shallow' compared to what it once was.“I was just thinking that the other day, because if they don’t make Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall, what is compelling?” pondered the UFC commentator – Bloody Elbow caught up with a surging heavyweight prospect to ask him about those comments.In an exclusive conversation with Bloody Elbow, Mick Parkinwas keen to drive home the fact that the heavyweight division is only shallow in terms of the number of fighters, not the fights themselves.“It’s not shallow as like there’s not hard fights [out there], there are a lot of hard fights, but I think – I saw someone on Instagram the other day post, I think [it said] there was only 30 fighters signed to the heavyweight division, once they’d release people.“30 people, that’s like a couple of fights and you’re already at the top; like that’s all you can fight is 30 people – or 29 including yourself – there might be more, but that does sound about right.”The UFC Roster Watch website currently lists 33 active fighters in the heavyweight division – only one division has fewer than that figure, the women’s bantamweight division, with 32.“It’s shallow as in there’s not many fights but it’s also the most [entertaining division] because you could have it nailed on that someone’s going to win this weekend, like ‘He is definitely going to win’ – and he can [still] get knocked out by the other guy,” continued Parkin.“That’s what so exciting about it, and sometimes they can look absolutely terrible, you think ‘This guy looks absolutely terrible’ and he can still knock the [other] person out in the last round and get the win. So, it’s hard to judge but yeah, it is shallow in there, not many people… That’s obviously why it is, there’s just not that many of us – which is good for me as well, I can get there [to the top] a little bit quicker.”Parkin, now 10-0 as a professional, returns to action on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady, and is set to face divisional veteran, Marcin Tybura.