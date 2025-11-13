Health Surgery is done, no more hemmeroids. And man does this hurt like hell.

You shoulda went with the rubber bands. I had 3 of them done this way.
 
It’s official,

Ts can’t handle getting his ass pushed in, like a real man!
 
Natural Order said:
How big are these fucking things?

What's wrong with your mutant anuses? Do you know how to clean it?
It's not a problem of cleanliness. Stop browsing on your phone while taking a 20 minute shit. Maybe get yourself one of those squatty pottys and stop eating like shit resulting in blowing your asshole out.
 
Tito Tapped said:
It's not a problem of cleanliness. Stop browsing on your phone while taking a 20 minute shit. Maybe get yourself one of those squatty pottys and stop eating like shit resulting in blowing your asshole out.
Ah, these are people eating Scotch Bonnet peppers in orange juice for breakfast. Got it.
 
