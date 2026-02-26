I often wonder just how out of touch modern generations and communities are.



It was a very common trope when I was a kid that, the public portrayal of policing, was community service. Doing good to the community. There is almost no good in hindering a surgeon to enforce civil infractions. If anything it's a disservice. It's not about authority, or authoritarianism. When I was a kid Cops were shown as not only having the ability to use their discretion, but of having some sense in assessing the situation and deeming what the right thing to do is. And that depiction was almost always them saying "follow me" and flipping on their lights to escort the Doctor to the location, or the person trying to get the birthing mother or injured person to the hospital. Because they understood that to maintain the public trust, the public needs to feel protected, and they have the ability to both protect the public from the danger of a speeding vehicle by accompanying that vehicle, and giving aid to the injured party even if indirectly.



Nowadays you get further delayed and a lecture more times than not.