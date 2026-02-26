Crime Surgeon vs. Cop - who is wrong here?

Cop who said she doesn't care is a douche, but surgeon doesn't have the legal authority to speed or ignore traffic laws.
 
It Wouldn’t be hard for dispatch to contract the hospital and confirm what she’s saying. The cops on scene could escort her to the hospital with their sirens
 
Both are entitled douches imo.

The surgeon could have caused an accident and killed someone else while speeding to save a life so despite the circumstances she shouldn’t be speeding.

That said the female cop’s attitude was also douchy.

Moral of the story for me, women shouldn’t be cops or surgeons.
 
UberHere said:
Seems like the surgeon is wrong: if he was on call why the fuck wasn’t he at the hospital?
They generally give you a radius to work under. So long as you’re no further than X minutes away you don’t need to physically be present at the hospital
 
Or just print her ticket quickly and send her on her way.
Do you know what on call means?

You can be "on call" at home you just have to keep your phone nearby and be ready to head into work ASAP if you get called in.
 
Yeah I know what on call is, I’m a doctor you dolt lol. If you’re a surgeon on call your ass needs to be there. You could get a case where minutes mean life and death. Otherwise you’re an asshole gambling with people’s lives.
 
My thoughts as a retired leo. I have let both doctors and patients go in true emergencies. I have given escorts to women in labor and child emergencies. I have also had liars claim that. When I offer to give them an escort-suddenly they don’t need to go.

I would have asked for proof of the text and if she provided-let her go-if not, enjoy your fucking ticket.
 
Now what... bigot!
 
Cop is a cunt, but the doctor has no legal protections against moving violations.
 
surgeon in the wrong, karen cop being a douchebag.

I dont see the rest of the video, maybe they can mail the doctor the ticket. "Patient is dying".... there are ER doctors there all the time, it's a BS excuse.

Anecdotally, My wife's OBGYN was on call for the delivery, and missed two deliveries because she was too slow and my wife was too fast. No time for anesthesiologist, no time to deliver, and she got paid in full both times......
 
I often wonder just how out of touch modern generations and communities are.

It was a very common trope when I was a kid that, the public portrayal of policing, was community service. Doing good to the community. There is almost no good in hindering a surgeon to enforce civil infractions. If anything it's a disservice. It's not about authority, or authoritarianism. When I was a kid Cops were shown as not only having the ability to use their discretion, but of having some sense in assessing the situation and deeming what the right thing to do is. And that depiction was almost always them saying "follow me" and flipping on their lights to escort the Doctor to the location, or the person trying to get the birthing mother or injured person to the hospital. Because they understood that to maintain the public trust, the public needs to feel protected, and they have the ability to both protect the public from the danger of a speeding vehicle by accompanying that vehicle, and giving aid to the injured party even if indirectly.

Nowadays you get further delayed and a lecture more times than not.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
But he’s a doctor you think he’d know that
For a lot of specialists that’s fine. A surgeon doing that is an asshole. A surgeon on first call is going to be doing surgery that night so just fucking be there.
 
DoctorTaco said:
It’s different hospital to hospital and weather or not you’re primary on call or secondary. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt
A lot of hospital and healthcare administrators implement bad policy though.
 
