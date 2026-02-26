Seems like the surgeon is wrong: if he was on call why the fuck wasn’t he at the hospital?Cop who said she doesn't care is a douche, but surgeon doesn't have the legal authority to speed or ignore traffic laws.
They generally give you a radius to work under. So long as you're no further than X minutes away you don't need to physically be present at the hospital
Or just print her ticket quickly and send her on her way.It Wouldn’t be hard for dispatch to contract the hospital and confirm what she’s saying. The cops on scene could escort her to the hospital with their sirens
Yeah I know what on call is, I'm a doctor you dolt lol. If you're a surgeon on call your ass needs to be there. You could get a case where minutes mean life and death. Otherwise you're an asshole gambling with people's lives.
You can be "on call" at home you just have to keep your phone nearby and be ready to head into work ASAP if you get called in.
My thoughts as a retired leo. I have let both doctors and patients go in true emergencies. I have given escorts to women in labor and child emergencies. I have also had liars claim that. When I offer to give them an escort-suddenly they don’t need to go.
I would have asked for proof of the text and if she provided-let her go-if not, enjoy your fucking ticket.
But he's a doctor you think he'd know that
It’s different hospital to hospital and weather or not you’re primary on call or secondary. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubtBut he’s a doctor you think he’d know that
For a lot of specialists that's fine. A surgeon doing that is an asshole. A surgeon on first call is going to be doing surgery that night so just fucking be there.
A lot of hospital and healthcare administrators implement bad policy though.It’s different hospital to hospital and weather or not you’re primary on call or secondary. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt