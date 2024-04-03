International Surge of interest in Ethiopian culture boosts case for return of treasures, says Sissay

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
4,279
Reaction score
5,081
Poet who is curating country’s first Venice Biennale pavilion says ‘part of the heart’ of the country was looted and is being held in museums

8256.jpg

Lemn Sissay: ‘As Ethiopia rises, so does the discussion about what was looted in 1868.’ Photograph: Hollie Fernando/The Observer

An Ethiopian cultural surge – including a first national pavilion at the Venice Biennale and the rise of stars such as Ruth Negga and The Weeknd – is making the country’s calls for restitution of looted colonial-era artefacts harder to ignore, according to Lemn Sissay.

The poet and author, who is curating the country’s inaugural Biennale pavilion, where Tesfaye Urgessa’s work will be on show, said the event would be part of a significant cultural push from the east African country and its diaspora over the last two decades.

Sissay said the emergence of Ethiopians such as the Booker-nominated author Maaza Mengiste, the fashion model Liya Kebede, musicians such as Mulatu Astatke, and visual artists including Aïda Muluneh and Julie Mehretu was forming a critical mass that was forcing museums and governments to reassess looted Ethiopian items in their collection, such as those taken after the battle of Maqdala, fought between British and Abyssinian forces in 1868.

montanhas-Simien-etiopia-web-1170-768.jpg

He said: “As Ethiopia articulates itself through culture around the world, it becomes less easy to ignore the battle of Maqdala. There were so many looted sacred objects, which means that part of the heart of what it means to be Ethiopian is missing.

“As Ethiopia rises, so does the discussion about what was looted in 1868.”

Sissay told the Guardian the Venice pavilion was also a significant moment for Ethiopia because of its relationship with Italy – a country that occupied it for five years but failed to colonise it. “Ethiopia was never colonised, so we don’t have that relative trauma as a memory bookmark,” he said.


Sissay made the comments in the same week the Guardian reported that Returning Heritage, a not-for-profit organisation, had accused the British Museum of withholding information about items looted from the battle of Maqdala.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) confirmed it was investigating the British Museum over claims that it has been secretive about a group of sacred Ethiopian altar tablets that have been in the collection for more than 150 years.

There have been calls for decades for the tablets, or “tabots”, to be repatriated to Ethiopia, and the country’s culture minister requested their return while on a visit to the museum in 2019. Some tabots have already gone back, such as one found in an Edinburgh church 23 years ago.

In February, the Ethiopian government successfully halted the auction of a shield taken from Maqdala in the UK, while Westminster Abbey agreed “in principle” to return to Ethiopia a sacred tablet it holds.

3776.jpg

British troops at the Maqdala fortress in 1868. Photograph: CPA Media Pte Ltd/Alamy

“[Maqdala] is not going away,” said Sissay. “More than ever, there is a much more sober conversation happening between the British and the Ethiopian authorities, and that’s happening because of the museums in Britain. These are the places where we are assessing what our role is in the world for the next 500 years.”

Nicholas Cullinan was appointed director of the British Museum last week, and the issue of restitution will be one of the biggest problems in his in-tray as he takes over from Hartwig Fischer, who resigned after news broke that hundreds of items had been allegedly stolen from the museum by a member of staff.

Sissay told Today on BBC Radio 4 that alongside a £50m revamp of the institution, “the reimagining of the British Museum may include restitution”, while he called for the 11 wood and stone tabots to be returned to the African country as a symbol of “friendship to the church in Ethiopia”.

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2...osts-case-for-return-of-treasures-says-sissay
 
It's pretty remarkable what sorts of looted treasures are in the British Museum. Fuckers--it's like pulling teeth getting shit repatriated from there and there's probably a ton of shit in the museum and elsewhere no one even knows they stole.

Sissay told Today on BBC Radio 4 that alongside a £50m revamp of the institution, “the reimagining of the British Museum may include restitution”, while he called for the 11 wood and stone tabots to be returned to the African country as a symbol of “friendship to the church in Ethiopia”.
Click to expand...

This would be great.
 
Andy Capp said:
It's pretty remarkable what sorts of looted treasures are in the British Museum. Fuckers--it's like pulling teeth getting shit repatriated from there and there's probably a ton of shit in the museum and elsewhere no one even knows they stole.



This would be great.
Click to expand...
Don’t overlook the Smithsonian,
Wouldn’t be surprised if they had even more loot then the British Museum.
 
They gave back the Nigerian chicken statues so if it makes sense as a pr move they might give whatever ooga booga statues they took from Ethiopia. If it's something actually cool though like the Elgin marbles there's no chance they will get it back lol
 
My middle school daughter (we live in the US) told me that whenever kids in class lose things, they blame it on the British museum.

It literally has reached middle school cultural zeitgeist
 
Last edited:
Andy Capp said:
It's pretty remarkable what sorts of looted treasures are in the British Museum. Fuckers--it's like pulling teeth getting shit repatriated from there and there's probably a ton of shit in the museum and elsewhere no one even knows they stole.



This would be great.
Click to expand...
Seems right to return these things as times have changed from those days into the modern world. Also, Ethiopian food is awesome if you haven't tried it.
 
Cajun said:
Seems right to return these things as times have changed from those days into the modern world. Also, Ethiopian food is awesome if you haven't tried it.
Click to expand...
Not yet but it's on my list.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Dozens of civilians killed by Ethiopian state troops in Amhara region, say reports
Replies
0
Views
112
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International ‘We are ready for a war’: Somalia threatens conflict with Ethiopia over breakaway region
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Unknown Pleasures
Unknown Pleasures

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,264
Messages
55,342,955
Members
174,750
Latest member
jordangif

Share this page

Back
Top