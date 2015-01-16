Supreme Court will take up Gay Marriage. Decision expected in June.

That's pretty big news. I look forward to Scalia being a verbose douche about it no matter what ruling comes out.
 
Get on with it America. As so called "leaders" of the free world, it's time you get doing what the most of the other free countries have already done.
 
Argued by whom? Obama's SG is the drizzling shits.

But I can't imagine this doesn't go the way of the LBGT here - Four libs + Kennedy at worst, and Roberts won't want to be on the wrong side of the decision either so I could see it 6-3 or even 7-2 as Scalia could surprise as well.

Conservatives will want this "over" as an issue - and if the courts decide it than "welp, nuthin we can do now". HOWEVER this could put this right in the middle of the Presidential primaries - all the candidates will be declared by then and crisscrossing Iowa even if their caucus isn't until February 1st 2016. Regardless every Presidential candidate will be asked to weigh in on it.
 
gov't shouldn't even be defining marriage but they want to for the sake of benefits and rights and such. Just let 2 people have a partnership and share benefits whether they are best buds, brothers, man and wife, etc. But husband and husband shouldn't be a thing and the gov't doesn't need to recognize that.
 
Good luck with that America. The free and progressive world is waiting patiently to find out if you can keep up with them.
 
Damn I should of read it.

The issue is whether states have the right to ban it. Okay obviously that makes sense considering they already ruled the Federal government must recognize gay marriage.

I think they will rule against states being able to ban it.
 
Once again, the Supreme Dictators will decide an issue that should be handled at the polls.
 
Let love conquer all. If you want to marry a man or women, let it be so, simple as that. For those who are against it, its simple, its not your life, move on.
 
Let's hope they do not allow the states to ban it. We need to keep moving this country forward. Marijuana legalization should next.
 
The knuckle draggers in my state of Texas has a bill being introduce that would cut the salary of any state working who issues a same sex marriage license. Even if a federal court allows it.
 
The knuckle draggers in my state of Texas has a bill being introduce that would cut the salary of any state working who issues a same sex marriage license. Even if a federal court allows it.
God Bless Texas
 
Amercia has some of the shittest judges from a purely legal perspective. Half of them should have been forced to retire as well.

I cannot predict the outcome, Amercian precedence is whack.
 
It's about time they heard this. I think half of it is obvious and the other half, not so much.

Whether or not states must recognize gay marriages performed elsewhere is obvious. I think they decide that states must recognize all marriages performed in other states. The precedent is there and it's just common sense.

The second issue - whether or not states are required to issue same-sex marriage licenses - is more complicated. I don't think they can decide that purely on the same-sex couples marriage ground. Rather, I think the decision there will be on marriage in general. And I don't know if they think that they can regulate state definitions of marriage from the federal bench. I'm curious how they handle it because it will set precedent for all other forms of marriage.

But in the end, that issue won't really matter. If states are obligated to observe the marriages performed in other states then same sex marriage becomes legally protected around the nation so long as 1 state performs and recognizes them. Given that 36 states already allow gay marriage, it's pretty much a resolved issue and this just puts the final stamp on it.
 
