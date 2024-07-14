Supplement and peptide recommendations to help knee recovery

Big Tuppy Hole
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jul 3, 2007
- Messages
- 24,691
- Reaction score
- 5,511
Hi fellow sherdoggers, I've recently suffered a serious knee injury and will be going under the knife, I was wondering if anyone could give me any info on what "supplements" or peptides could aid in recovering. I've attached my results from my MRI detailing the damage.
Thanks guys, any info would be appreciated.
If I've posted this in the wrong section, feel free to move it
Thanks guys, any info would be appreciated.
If I've posted this in the wrong section, feel free to move it