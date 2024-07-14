Supplement and peptide recommendations to help knee recovery

Big Tuppy Hole

Big Tuppy Hole

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jul 3, 2007
Messages
24,691
Reaction score
5,511
Hi fellow sherdoggers, I've recently suffered a serious knee injury and will be going under the knife, I was wondering if anyone could give me any info on what "supplements" or peptides could aid in recovering. I've attached my results from my MRI detailing the damage.

Thanks guys, any info would be appreciated.

If I've posted this in the wrong section, feel free to move it20240713_200655.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,883
Messages
55,863,309
Members
174,969
Latest member
machsupra

Share this page

Back
Top