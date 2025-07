Update: July 8, 2025

Dragonlord’s Review of James Gunn’s SUPERMAN

Bottom Line: Offering plenty of fun action, striking imageries and great performances, Superman is a joyful, earnest, albeit unorthodoxly narrated, reboot that finally gets the main character right and heralds a magnificent start for the brand new DC Universe.

8/10

8.5/10

Spoiler: SPOILER THOUGHTS AND MUSINGS FOR SUPERMAN I think my favorite moment of the film is the last scene when the song "Punkrocker" started playing and we see Clark being treated by his servant robots. Before he would always watch his Kryptonian parents and found their message comforting. But in the end, he rejects their Kryptonian legacy and embraces his humanity and the love from his human parents. The "Punkrocker" song extends to the ending credits and just gives a great, feel-good vibe when exiting the theater.



I was not expecting that Supergirl cameo but I love this scene because it finally made sense why Krypto is so unruly and untrained. It is because Krypto is not Superman's dog. It's Supergirl's. And Supergirl is a drunken party girl who encourages Krypto's wild behavior lol.



I have never been a fan of the Milly Alcock casting as Supergirl because I don't really find her attractive and doesn't meet my expectations of what Supergirl looks like. But after seeing her in action as a bitchy, intoxicated mess, it finally clicked for me and I understood the casting. And now I'm looking forward to her solo movie.



In the movie, they explained that Supergirl goes to planets with a red sun and get drunk there. Red sun neutralizes Kryptonians' powers and makes them normal. I can already see where they are going with this and I'm loving this angle - Supergirl wants to get drunk to escape the harsh reality that everybody she knew from Krypton is dead.



I love Hoult's Luthor and think he's my favorite live-action version yet. But Luthor pulling the trigger and shooting a prisoner dead was off-putting to me because it didn't feel like something Lex would personally do. He would normally have someone do the dirty deed.



More spoiler thoughts to follow...

(No Spoilers)A Superman adaptation is a tough nut to crack. During the 90s and early 2000s, there were several Superman movie projects in various stages of development that were cancelled (, Tim Burton’s, J.J. Abrams’, Wolfgang Peterson’s). Bryan Singer’s(2006) failed due to its lack of action, outdated storytelling and rehashed plot points. Zack Snyder’s(2013) was arguably good but the characterization of Superman was not on point and the film’s bleakness and dour tone damaged the DCEU from the very start.Now, it’s writer-director James Gunn’s (trilogy,) turn to take a crack at the Big Blue Boy Scout. And by golly, he’s done it. Gunn actually created a Superman movie that is straight out of the comic books, specifically this captures the spirit of Grant Morrison’s highly-acclaimed. Learning from his time in Marvel Studios, Gunn wisely foregoes another origin story and hits the ground running with Superman in his third year of superheroing. In some ways, this feels like a sequel. Advice to those that are going to watch the movie, it helps if you treat it as you are watching one of those Superman animated movies with their non-origin and standalone stories.If you're going in with the wrong mentality and incorrect expectations, you are not going to enjoy the movie that much. Do not expector Matt Reeves'level or realism. And for sure don't expect the same tone and seriousness of. This is a James Gunn superhero movie. So expect a healthy dose of wackiness, immaturity and irreverent humor. If you overanalyze everything from the film's plot to the characters' actions, you will no doubt find lots of holes and miss the forest from the trees.is aiming for a distinct vibe that resonates with moviegoers looking for hope, kindness and optimism.David Corenswet is wonderful as Superman/Clark Kent. (And I will shamelessly brag again that I fancasted an unknown Corenswet four years before he was even officially cast .) Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill are still a better fit than Corenswet in terms of looking like Superman. But in terms of characterization, I think Corenswet is one of the best one on the silver screen. Unlike other modern versions of Superman where he is portrayed as distant and stoic or dark and brooding, Gunn injects his Superman with so much warmth and humanity that makes him very likable and relatable. He also has moments of doubt, anger and insecurities but still tries to do good in the world.Just like what Marvel Studios did with Captain America, Gunn is not afraid to portray Superman as a cheesy boy scout with both endeavors successfully resonating with audience. One of the most endearing part of this Superman is he is mindful of his actions in battle, trying not to destroy properties and makes a Herculean effort to save every civilian and even animals from collateral damage. Absolutely loved his emotional speech to Lex Luthor at the end, cementing my belief that Gunn understood the assignment and totally gets the character.Nicholas Hoult is surprisingly my favorite live-action version of Lex Luthor yet, movies or TV shows. Not only does Hoult’s Luthor splendidly emanates charm, intelligence and ruthlessness that we’ve come to expect from the villainous archvillain, it’s so refreshing to see this Luthor implement a coherent strategy and systematic set of actions with satisfactory end results. Of course he becomes unhinged much later, but that’s just par for the course for the character.For me, Hoult's Lex Luthor perfectly captures the essence, motivation and pettiness of the character and his verbal sparring with Superman is just perfect. Hoult’s various facial expressions are also a source of entertainment for me. Plus I get a kick out of watching the Team Luthor crew enthusiastically doing their jobs in the command center. I absolutely loved that Luthor had to coach Ultraman in his fights, calling specific numbers with pre-coordinated moves and attacks. The only thing I’m kinda iffy about was that scene where Luthor is holding a revolver and doing what he did. Hoult auditioned for the Superman role but lost to Corenswet. Part of me would like to think that there’s some of that below-surface resentment spill in to Hoult’s performance and Luthor’s vendetta against Superman.Bringing that Mrs. Maisel energy to her performance, Rachel Brosnahan was good as Lois Lane. She has great chemistry with Corenswet and the two are cute together. Gunn gives Lois ample things to do like uncovering an international conspiracy or forcing Superman to question the legality and ramification of his actions or just helping out Superman when he’s in trouble.The Justice Gang (working name) comprising of Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific was a delightful addition and a great support for Superman. Nathan Fillion was funny as the abrasive Guy and will be a crowd favorite. His Green Lantern powers looked cool on screen and looked way better than previous iterations. She didn’t have much to do but Isabela Merced was amiable enough as Hawkgirl. Considered one of the smartest humans on the planet, Mister Terrific finally makes his big screen debut and Edi Gathegi was, well, terrific. Gathegi infuses the character with gravitas, charm and a dose of cool swagger and sass reminiscent of 90s Samuel L. Jackson. For sure one of the highlights of the film is Mister Terrific’s cool action sequence which reminded me a lot of Yondu’s arrow scenes fromI have to give props to Gunn for consistently casting international beauties in his films. Venezuelan actress María Gabriela de Faría was really good as the villainous Engineer. Love her mean look, she brought that Faora vibe with her and was a surprising formidable threat to Superman. Portuguese actress Sara Sampaio was amusing as the ditzy Eve Teschmacher who at first seemed like just a vapid, self-absorbed girlfriend of Lex. Longtime Gunn friend Mikaela Hoover was nothing special as Cat Grant but she was great eye candy anyway. Though she just voiced Robot #12 and just said a couple of lines, Hong Kong-born actress Grace Chan is a stunning beauty when I researched her and that’s why I’m mentioning her.Rounding out the cast, Alan Tudyk was funny as Robot #4. Anthony Carrigan was just okay as Metamorpho. I missed his specific personality and charm that he exhibited inand. But the most polarizing portrayal for me is Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. Skyler is absolutely on point as Jimmy Olsen in terms of the look. But for some weird reason, they made Olsen into this chick magnet where hot girls are drawn to him. I was hoping there would be some explanation later on but none appeared. I was also dismayed with how he wrote “mutant toes” in his contacts in regards to one of his exes and how a bit exploitative and dismissive he was with that ex. I dunno, it was just off brand for the typically good-natured Jimmy Olsen. Oh well, at least Jimmy didn’t get shot in the face this time around. Just an observation here but Jimmy Olsen is one of the rare non-popular characters that reverted back to being white after being race-swapped in other modern entertainment mediums.The film is not afraid to explore its Superman mythos and embrace the sillier side. Putting Krypto in a serious live-action movie should not have worked but not only does Gunn pull it off, the mischievous and undisciplined super dog is one of the highlights of the film. There's a nice surprise reveal at the end on the reason why Krypto is such unruly dog. Bringing back the Fortress of Solitude with its ice and crystal design and putting in robot servants with a dry wit are just examples of embracing the lore of Superman. Bringing back the outdated red trunks was a controversial move but it just works and adds to the charm to the character/movie. Plus you really don't pay attention to it after a while and just accept it as it is.To emphasize how different his version is from the last iteration, Gunn opts for a bright, vibrant and colorful aesthetic which is a sharp contrast to Snyder's dark and desaturated color palette. These differences also reflect with the costumes with Corenswet's suit which is more colorful, cheerful and has a retro, fabric-based appearance while Cavill's suit was muted, modern and more metallic-looking. After practicing with Adam Warlock's flying sequences in, Gunn perfects the flying aspect inwhich looks so joyful with its dynamic poses and energetic camerawork. The film implies Superman is punk rock due to his inherent goodness in a world where anger and negativity are the norm, and his willingness to do what is right even if it goes against the establishment. After seeing the film, I dig the punk rock label.Gunn is renowned for his needle drops but he dials it way down in, opting to use just a couple of songs in the movie. One standout use of a song was the Mister Terrific fight sequence (still trying to find the name of the song). Unorthodox choice but I absolutely love Gunn’s use of Teddybear’s “” to close out the movie. Though I was not familiar with the song before this but I was rocking along with the song thanks to its catchy hook. Gunn must get lots of coffee because he has consistently shown he is a closer (areference). You just leave the theater with this feel-good buzz. Speaking of music, John Murphy’s score is just awesome and the revised John Williams Superman score is simply rapturous.is a love letter to its comic book roots and especially made for fans as it captures the joy and spirit of reading a comic book. It’s like starting to read a new title in issue 12 without prior reading the issues before that. But the story is so good, you understand what’s happening and continue reading it. This is not an origin story, treat this movie as a sequel. This movie will not hold your hand as new characters are constantly being introduced and the movie’s plot moves at a brisk pace. There are two post-credits scenes at the end. Even if I wasn't smiling constantly, I was grinning internally all throughout the movie.orYes,is a cinematic experience. A must-watch in theaters in the biggest screen possible. If you only allow yourself to watch 2-3 movies in theaters a year,should be one of them. But of course if you’re already a hater or prejudged it, just sit this one out.(Please leave a Like if you appreciate my reviews and wish to see more movie reviews in the future. Thanks.