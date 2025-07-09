I think my favorite moment of the film is the last scene when the song "Punkrocker" started playing and we see Clark being treated by his servant robots. Before he would always watch his Kryptonian parents and found their message comforting. But in the end, he rejects their Kryptonian legacy and embraces his humanity and the love from his human parents. The "Punkrocker" song extends to the ending credits and just gives a great, feel-good vibe when exiting the theater.



I was not expecting that Supergirl cameo but I love this scene because it finally made sense why Krypto is so unruly and untrained. It is because Krypto is not Superman's dog. It's Supergirl's. And Supergirl is a drunken party girl who encourages Krypto's wild behavior lol.



I have never been a fan of the Milly Alcock casting as Supergirl because I don't really find her attractive and doesn't meet my expectations of what Supergirl looks like. But after seeing her in action as a bitchy, intoxicated mess, it finally clicked for me and I understood the casting. And now I'm looking forward to her solo movie.



In the movie, they explained that Supergirl goes to planets with a red sun and get drunk there. Red sun neutralizes Kryptonians' powers and makes them normal. I can already see where they are going with this and I'm loving this angle - Supergirl wants to get drunk to escape the harsh reality that everybody she knew from Krypton is dead.



I love Hoult's Luthor and think he's my favorite live-action version yet. But Luthor pulling the trigger and shooting a prisoner dead was off-putting to me because it didn't feel like something Lex would personally do. He would normally have someone do the dirty deed.



More spoiler thoughts to follow...