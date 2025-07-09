It was an 8/8.5 for me as well. I went in with high expectations and it met my expectations, but didn't really exceed them if that makes sense.



This reminded me of a a story arch on Dragon Ball Z. That's the best way I can put it if you're familiar with DBZ.



Corenswet is the best Clark/Superman since Reeve. I believed in him. I believed he really wanted to do good by the human race (and animals). It reminded me of Smallville in certain dialogue where Superman even believed that Lex could change.



I liked the Justice Gang. Each of em had their moment to sorta shine.



Lois was good. Best Lois we've had in a long time.



Lex was really good. Did Lex things that were pretty diabolical. Nitpick? His voice is soft...great delivery of lines, just soft spoken.



All in all, Gunn and team did it! It met my expectations, which again were high, but I can definitely see why some people won't like this. Especially if you are a Snyder/Cavill fan (not mindless drone, but you just liked that version better).



I walked out of Man of Steel pissed off. I walked out of Superman 2025 hopeful and excited about the future of the DCU.